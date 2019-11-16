Nitto ATP Finals 2019, Roger Federer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Semifinals: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 16 Nov 2019, 15:02 IST SHARE

Roger Federer

Roger Federer exacted his revenge on Novak Djokovic when he took to the court to clash with the Serb in the last round robin stage match at the ATP Finals 2019. The painful history of not having defeated the agile 32-year-old in their past four meetings clawed at the Swiss and finally, he triumphed in their 49th face-off. In what was a classic Roger Federer match, the 103-time tour-level-titlist wrapped up the proceedings in a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3 display.

Federer unleashed a clinical game and fired aces and jaw-dropping winners throughout the match. Djokovic seemed to struggle and on several occasions, the Serb gave up, making the job easier for the 20-time Major winner. With this loss, Djokovic's hopes of ending the year as the World No. 1 for a record sixth time were over. Federer came through and entered the ATP Finals semi-finals for a staggering 16th time.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Chasing a seventh title at the ATP Finals, Roger Federer will have to tackle the threat of Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek sensation, who is making his London debut this year, has been in brilliant form at this tournament.

He did not drop a single set in his matches against Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. Against Rafael Nadal, Tsitsipas bagged the first set after things went south for him and Nadal took home the match in a gritty affair that lasted 2 hours 52 minutes.

Federer leads the head-to-head record at 2-1 and will come in with theconfidence after having defeated him recently in the Basel semi-finals. Should Federer maintain this clinical form, he will well be on his way to an 11th ATP Finals final soon.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Tournament Name: Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: Year-ending championships

Advertisement

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Prize Money: US$9,000,000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Schedule: (3) Roger Federer v (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at 7:30 P.M IST on 16th November 2019

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto ATP Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be broadcasting the matches.