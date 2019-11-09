Nitto ATP Finals 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

The blockbuster event in the ATP Tour calendar is here with the O2 Arena in London prepping up to host the Nitto ATP Finals. The last tournament on the ATP Tour calendar, the ATP Finals is in its 50th year in the Singles edition while it will be the 45th edition on the Doubles front. Starting from the 10th of November, the week-long star-studded tournament will conclude with the crowning of its annual champion on 17th November.

The tournament features the creme de la creme of the tennis world with the top 8 players in the Singles and Doubles categories being given a ticket to the gala showdown event in London. Literally, a place where the best of the game brush shoulders with each other, the finals will feature 8 players, who have been drawn into two groups.

In the Singles category, we have Group Bjorn Borg which stars 6-time champion Roger Federer, 5-time champion Novak Djokovic, four-time qualifier Dominic Thiem and ATP Finals debutant Matteo Berrettini. The Andre Agassi group, on the other hand, has Rafael Nadal, defending champion Alexander Zverev, and London debutants Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev.

In the doubles category, a total of 8 pairs have qualified for the year-ending Championships with the top-ranked Colombian pair of Juan Sebastián Cabal/Robert Farah headlining it. This is going to be the 45th edition of the Doubles tournament at the ATP Finals.

Other than the Colombian pair, we have Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies, Jean-Julien Roje/Horia Tecău and Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut in the Max Mirnyi Group. We have Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo, Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury, Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus and Ivan Dodig/Filip Polášek in Group Jonas Bjorkman.

The hype, as usual, is emanating from the Single's side with the old guard eager to hold the fort down from being captured by the debutant NextGen players. The line-up for the matches is incredibly exciting with the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal all scheduled to play against each other over the week.

Being drawn in the same group, Djokovic will meet Federer for the 49th time in his career in the round-robin stages of the tournament.

The Serb, who has just won the Paris Masters, is eyeing to bag his sixth ATP Finals title and reclaim the Number 1 rank from Rafael Nadal. On the other hand, Roger Federer is vying for a seventh ATP Finals title as he comes into London, riding on the success of a 10th Swiss Indoors win. Nadal, who is a little distraught with injury issues, will hope to find his magical grip on the court on Monday.

Aside from Djokovic, there is Daniil Medvedev who has had a brilliant year and can be a very strong contender for the title, given the Russian's excellence on the hard court surfaces. Alexander Zverev, the defending champion of the tournament, has had an inconsistent year and will have a very difficult job trying to defend the title.

The likes of Berrettini, Tsitsipas and Thiem are equally dangerous and will at least make for tense yet exciting matches in the coming week.

There is a lot at stake, especially for Djokovic here, as he trails Rafael Nadal on the rankings list even after having won his fifth Bercy title last week. If all things go well for the Serb, he will end the year as the numero uno, provided he bags a record-equalling sixth title in London.

Federer also cannot afford to let complacency slip into his performances as he faces a threat of falling out of the top 3. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will hope to bring to the table his excellent skills and have a decent shot at a 7th title win. With the presence of new blood in the form of Tsitsipas and Medvedev, the ATP Finals promise to be an exciting affair of the very best quality of tennis.

Here are all the details you need to know about Nitto ATP Finals 2019:

Tournament: Nitto ATP World Tour Finals 2019

Date: 10 November - 17 November 2019

Category: ATP Finals

Prize Money: $9,000,000

Location: London, United Kingdom

Venue: The O2 Arena

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Where to watch Nitto ATP Finals 2019 in India?

The Nitto Finals 2019 will be telecast on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

Live stream details for Nitto ATP Finals 2019

Nitto ATP Finals 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be showcasing the matches.