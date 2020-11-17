Nitto ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev

Date: 18 November 2020

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2020

Round: Round-robin stage

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP Finals

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $5,700,000

Match timing: 8 pm GMT, 1.30 AM IST (November 19)

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony / Sony Liv

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Novak Djokovic, the top seed at the ATP Finals, kicked off his campaign with a commanding win over Diego Schwartzman. The World No. 1 took out the Argentine in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-2. While Djokovic conceded his serve once in the match, he broke Schwartzman four times. The Serb also produced seven aces in the match.

While Djokovic has a terrific record of 40-3 this year, the three losses might just play more on his head than the 40 wins. His first defeat of the year came in the form of a default at the US Open, where he accidently hit a linesperson. He was then pummeled by Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final, losing 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

His most shocking defeat of the year came against Lorenzo Sonego at the Vienna Open though, where he looked a pale shadow of himself and lost 6-2, 6-1. This tournament will be a test of the top seed's mentality.

Djokovic. Medvedev. Thiem. Nadal.



The top 4️⃣ players in the world are 1-0 in group play at the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/WSojS78Snb — US Open Tennis (@usopen) November 16, 2020

Daniil Medvedev too had an excellent start to his campaign at the ATP Finals, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4. It's already the best result for Medvedev at the tournament, where he lost all three matches last season. The Russian comes into London with a huge win at the Paris Masters in the build up to the competition.

It was his first trophy of the year and his third Masters title overall. Medvedev has a win-loss ratio of 24-10 in 2020.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Djokovic and Medvedev have met six times on the tour so far, with the Serb leading the head-to-head record 4-2. Their latest encounter came in the semi-final of this year's ATP Cup, which the Serb won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

However, Medvedev had consecutive wins over Djokovic in the two matches before that, at Cincinnati and Monte Carlo last year. But the 17-time Grand Slam champion has a 3-1 edge on hardcourts.

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Can Daniil Medvedev make it two in two at the ATP World Tour Finals with a win against Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic's baseline play looked solid in his first match against Schwartzman, despite conceding an early break. The Serb won five games in a row to clinch the first set and didn't look back after that.

However, he recorded only 64% first serve percentage and that is one area Djokovic will need to improve against someone as solid as Medvedev. The Russian likes to dominate from the baseline and Djokovic himself once described the 24-year-old as a "very complete player".

For Djokovic, the key against Medvedev will be his world-class returns and his consistent hitting with depth and precision.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets