Nitto ATP Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Diego Schwartzman

Date: 16 November 2020

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2020

Round: Round-robin stage

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP Finals

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $5,700,000

Match timing: 2 pm GMT, 7:30 PM IST

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman preview

The 50th edition of the ATP Finals is spearheaded by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who will begin his campaign on Monday against debutant Diego Schwartzman, in the opening match of 'Group Tokyo 1970'.

Novak Djokovic comes into the tournament as the leader of the pack, having won the Australian Open to start his year with. He later added two out of three Masters 1000 tournaments played in the truncated calendar of 2020.

Djokovic hasn't had much match practice on indoor hardcourts this year as some of the other contenders. He managed to play only three matches in Vienna which included a surprising defeat to Lorenzo Sonego, where he won just three games. Despite that, the Serb starts as the outright favorite to win the title by virtue of his history at the tournament and his astonishing record in Indoor conditions.

Diego Schwartzman qualified for the Tour Finals for the first time in his career. The Argentine was having a mediocre year until the US Open, after which he came to life. The diminutive powerhouse made the final in Rome and the last-four at Roland Garros to make his top-10 debut and consequently was the last to qualify for the Tour Finals.

Diego Schwartzman

Schwartzman has a poor record on indoor hardcourts and hasn't been given much of a chance by pundits and fans alike to progress from his group ahead of the likes of Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

But the World No. 9 did reach the final at Cologne 2 in indoor conditions and will be looking to prove his ability at the Year-End Championships as well.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Head-to-Head

The head-to-head between Novak Djokovic and Diego Schwartzman currently stands at 5-0 in favor of Djokovic.

Schwartzman failed to take a set off the Serb in both their meetings on a hardcourt. The pair recently met in this year's Rome final, where the Argentine led by a double break in the opening set before Djokovic flipped the tide and won 7-5, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic vs Diego Schwartzman Prediction

Novak Djokovic is one of the best players ever on indoor hardcourts. The 17-time Grand Slam champion has thoroughly dominated the indoors season for the better part of the past decade.

The low-bouncing conditions help Djokovic to redirect pace better than the outdoor surfaces. The Serb's backhand is even more lethal in the indoor conditions with the ball sitting well in his striking zone. Djokovic is also the master of breaking serve on indoor hardcourts, a surface where the best of returners struggle against big servers.

Djokovic and Schwartzman played the final in Rome

In contrast, Schwartzman hasn't had much success on the surface. The Argentine's counter-punching playing style isn't rewarding enough indoors and his shots don't have the same venom and penetration.

Diego Schwartzman's game is majorly reliant on his returning ability, which is highly compromised on the surface that favors giant-servers. Schwartzman doesn't have a highly potent serve himself, which prevents him from coasting through his own service games as well.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets