"No hate please" - Casper Ruud's sister Charlotte jokes about learning her lesson after Norwegian teases her for strutting around United Cup

Casper Ruud's kins Charlotte Ruud and Josefine Falster stole the show on the first day of the year with their hilarious off-court antics at the 2024 United Cup.

Sister Charlotte Ruud and cousin Josefine Falster, who are part of Casper Ruud's entourage, are currently by his side in Australia. They were filmed soaking in the fun and festivities Down Under after Norway's second group stage tie on January 1, as they strutted down the tunnel doing a little runway walk. Little did the duo know that they had eyes on them.

When quizzed about this in a presser later, Ruud admitted that while his sisters are generally not too shy in front of the camera, they were left quite "embarrassed" after this incident.

“They like to be around the tournaments and show up, like to sit in the box. That's their favorite thing to do. They were courtside with us,” Ruud said. “This is not typical for them to do these things. I think they were a bit embarrassed. I saw them. They were blushing and all red on their faces."

The Norwegian added that it proved to be a valuable reminder that you can't do just about anything wherever and whenever you want.

“It was a good kind of learning experience for them to say that they can't do anything they want at all times,” Ruud said.

Sister Charlotte Ruud was quick to get in on it via her socials. While quickly admitting that she had learned her lesson, she pleaded for no hate to come her way from her brother.

"No hate please @casperrud, lesson learned," Charlotte Ruud wrote.

She also reacted with a sheepish "oops" on the original video posted by the ATP on their official Instagram handle.

Casper Ruud seals the deal for Norway with a couple of wins

Casper Ruud led Norway to their first victory at this season's United Cup after dominating in both his singles and doubles matches against Croatia on New Year's Day.

A dominant display in the singles saw him sweep aside Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1, thus leveling the tie. Earlier, compatriot Malene Helgø lost to Donna Vekic in the opening women's singles match.

Ruud then teamed up with Ulrikke Eikeri to seal the deal in a decisive mixed doubles rubber that went the distance against the experienced Ivan Dodig and Donna Vekic. The Norwegians won the match 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 and took the tie 2-1. They also moved to the top spot in Group F at the United Cup, leading the Netherlands and Croatia at the moment.

Ruud will look to regain some of his best form as he prepares to mount a serious challenge in the Slams this year.