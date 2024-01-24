"No one has said a word about Roger Federer, he is untouchable" - When Swiss icon was unexpectedly dragged into tax evasion scandal by Sepp Blatter

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter unexpectedly linked tennis legend Roger Federer to a tax evasion scandal in 2017 involving top-tier figures in football.

Football witnessed a wave of controversies at that time with former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, as well as Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez, being accused of defrauding and facing investigations.

In view of that, Blatter, who has been banned from FIFA activities since 2015 due to a corruption case and will remain so till 2027, brought up his countryman Federer's name during an interview with RTS Sport.

Blatter expressed a sentiment that the football world often faced scrutiny, while 'untouchable money collectors' like Federer, along with athletes from sports like NBA and baseball, seemed to escape similar situations due to their success in maintaining a clean public image.

"why do they attack the football world? No one has said a word about one of the biggest money collectors: Federer," he said.

"He is untouchable. I am sure he is untouchable because he does everything right. Also baseball and NBA stars are not attacked," he added.

While it was a bold claim made against Roger Federer, it's interesting to note that the Swiss tennis legend moved to Wollerau, Switzerland, in 2008. The place is regarded as one of the biggest tax havens in Europe where he also bought a $6.5 million mansion six years later.

