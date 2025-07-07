Not just the daughter of billionaires, Emma Navarro also boasts rich sporting heritage thanks to her grandfather

Emma Navarro is through to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. She outfoxed Barbora Krejcikova in three sets on Saturday, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Navarro entered London after a quarterfinal run in Bad Homburg. She started her campaign by cruising past Petra Kvitova and Veronika Kudermetova in the first two rounds and then eliminated Barbora Krejcikova in the third.

The American was ranked outside the top 200 in 2021 but is currently among the top 10 players in the World. She captured her maiden title in Hobart last year and also won the Merida Open in 2025.

Navarro’s progress in recent years has caught the attention of many. While fans know about her wealthy background, there’s a much deeper story behind her family, one where sports have played a big role in shaping her life.

Who is Emma Navarro's grandfather?

Emma Navarro's parents at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025. - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro's grandfather, Frank Navarro, was a respected figure in American college football. He was known for his disciplined coaching style and deep influence on the young athletes he mentored.

Born in a working-class family in New York, Frank played as a right guard for the undefeated 1951 University of Maryland football team that won the Sugar Bowl. He compiled a record of 99-99-6 over 22 seasons and left behind a legacy on those who played under him.

Frank Navarro had a big influence on Emma Navarro's life. He used to believe in working hard, being prepared, and doing things the right way. When Navarro was young, he gave her rides to tennis practice early in the morning and taught her small life lessons during those drives.

"His attitude was that rules are not made to be broken" - Emma Navarro on her grandfather Frank Navarro's approach and mindset

Navarro at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro has shared how her grandfather, Frank Navarro, shaped her life and tennis career. He passed on values such as early morning routines, disciplined lessons, and a humble mentality that helped her achieve success at the highest level.

Here's what Emma Navarro said about her grandfather (via SI):

“His attitude was that the rules are not necessarily made to be broken. But you make up your mind about a rule. If you think you should break it, then do it. He would never complain about the cold or the rain or the 5:45 darkness.”

The 24-year-old also opened up on how she used her grandfather's values to fit them into her personality. She spoke about the similarities they shared.

“I think I don't necessarily have the unshakable confidence that he had. Yet. Maybe I'm working towards it. But, I love to do things in my own unique way. I never want to just fit in with the crowd or do what everybody else is doing. I think we're similar in that way.”

"I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however much money’s daughter" - Emma Navarro on her billionaire status

Emma Navarro at the Cincinnati Open 2024 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Despite her family’s wealth and recognition, Emma Navarro has always tried to stay grounded and focused on her path. In a recent interview, she opened up about how she chooses to tune out the noise and stay true to the values she was raised with.

“I don’t read anything,” Emma Navarro, who won the NCAA singles championship at Virginia in 2021, told the Tatler magazine. “I don’t read the comments, the articles, any of that stuff. I don’t know what the fans are saying. There will be headlines and they kind of mention that [her father’s billionaire status] which is fine, but I didn’t grow up being handed things.

The American also highlighted how she grew up traditionally and prioritized her tennis. She doesn't prefer to be labeled as a billionaire father's daughter.

“We grew up in a sort of traditional way. We’d get up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday morning and go play tennis. … growing up it was a priority that we learnt toughness and we learnt work ethic and how to be intentional and purposeful and live productive lives so I don’t love being referred to as whoever with however much money’s daughter. It’s a label I don’t really like,” Emma Navarro concluded.

Navarro will take on Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships on Monday. She has never faced the Russian in the past.

