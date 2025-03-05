Serena Williams once voiced her opinion on whether women should also play best-of-five sets at Grand Slam events. The American revealed that she was not alone in wanting to make the switch, since her sister Venus Williams and several other players agreed with her.

Amid the 2013 US Open, Andy Murray expressed his belief that "the women should play best-of-five sets" or the men should switch to best-of-three sets in order to make the issue of equal prize money more palatable for male players.

"I think either the men go three sets or the women go five sets. I think that’s more what the guys tend to complain about, rather than the equal prize money itself," Murray told the New York Times.

Speaking to the press at the China Open just a few weeks after Murray's remarks, Serena Williams asserted that she was more than willing and able to play best-of-five sets at the Majors, disclosing that her sister Venus Williams and several other top players shared her opinion.

"Well, you know, the top players, the women, we always told the Grand Slams initially that we are willing, ready, and able to play the best‑of‑five if that was what made the difference between, at the time, equal prize money or match scheduling or whatever it took," she said.

"So, yeah, we're all ready. I think not just me and Venus. Several other players that are willing to do whatever it takes," she added.

The American's remarks were validated by Venus Williams and Angelique Kerber, who told AFP that they were fit enough to compete in best-of-five sets.

"Sure, not a problem. If we have to play best-of-three, we play best-of-three. If it's best-of-five that's fine too. Either way it's not a problem," Venus Williams said.

"I think we are fit and strong enough to play five sets," Kerber added.

Serena Williams went on to triumph at the China Open, beating Jelena Jankovic 6-2, 6-2 in the final. A year later, the American reiterated her stance on women playing five sets and explained the roadblocks in their way.

Serena Williams: "We actually offered to play five sets many times, they don't want the women to play five sets"

During a press conference at the 2014 US Open, Serena Williams disclosed that she and her fellow players had pushed to play five sets at the Majors on many occasions, but the organizers preferred for them to stick to best-of-three sets.

"No, it's definitely not funny. We actually offered to play five sets many times. They don't want the women to play five sets. They prefer we play three sets. We've given that offer many, many, many occasions, but it's not what the tournaments in general desire," Serena Williams said.

As a member of the Players' Council, the American revealed that although all players agreed to switch to the best-of-five format, the tournaments rejected their proposal.

"I'm on the Player Council for a hundred years. We've had this discussion. Yeah, we women are strong, ready, willing and able. All the players have agreed to it but it's not what they want right at this time," she added.

On the tennis front, Serena Williams triumphed at the New York Major, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-3 in the final to clinch her third consecutive title at the event.

