"I've got nothing to complain about, I've been lucky during this tournament" - Novak Djokovic shuts down Wimbledon scheduling controversy

Novak Djokovic said he had "nothing to complain about" after questions regarding Wimbledon 2023's scheduling were brought up during his press conference.

Djokovic played the last match of the day on Friday at Wimbledon, winning his third-round encounter against Stan Wawrinka, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5). This was just in time for it to not have to be rescheduled on Saturday.

This scenario could have happened as no play is allowed at Wimbledon after 11 PM because of local laws. The Serb didn't see a problem with the scheduling, saying that he was satisfied with everything so far at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"It's not the first nor the last time that I've played a match this late and there isn't a reason for me to be worried because it ended so late. I'm glad that I even managed to finish it on the same day, considering the entire schedule," Novak Djokovic told Serbian reporters.

Djokovic has finished all his matches on time so far. He defeated Pedro Cachin, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4), in the first round on Monday, Jordan Thompson, 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5, in the second round on Tuesday, and Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Friday.

Many of the other players didn't have that privilege because of serious rain delays, with Djokovic being sympathetic towards them because of that circumstance.

"I'm absolutely in a better position than most of the players (at Wimbledon), especially those on the other side of the draw, that now, because of the circumstances, have to play in consecutive days," the 36-year-old said.

"Zverev, for example, is going to play two days in a row. Because I'm always playing on either Center Court or Court 1, I know that I will almost certainly finish my match every two days," he added.

In the end, Novak Djokovic was also asked whether he considers Hubert Hurkacz, his fourth-round opponent, to have an advantage. This question was asked because Hurkacz played his match against Lorenzo Musetti in the morning, winning in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4.

"I've got nothing to complain about, on the contrary, I've been lucky during this tournament with circumstances. I, alongside Hurkacz, Bublik, and Rublev, have finished all our matches on time. Saturday is a day off and that is enough for me to get ready for the next challenges," Djokovic concluded.

Novak Djokovic to face Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2023 fourth round

Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic will have what is his biggest test yet at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship in the fourth round, as he takes on the World No. 18, Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.

Hurkacz hasn't dropped a set so far at SW19, defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, in the first round, Jan Choinski, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3), in the second round, and Lorenzo Musetti, 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4, in the third round.

"It will be the toughest challenge for me so far. I’ve seen how he’s playing, he’s very comfortable on grass. No sets dropped. He beat Federer here few years ago and doesn't mind playing in big stadiums. He's a good guy, it's going to be a great battle," Djokovic said of the matchup.

This will be the sixth duel between the Serb and the Pole, with Djokovic winning all of the five previous ones.

The last time they met, Novak Djokovic defeated Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Dubai Open, 6-3, 7-5. The last time they played on grass, the Serb won 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4, in the third round of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships.

The match is scheduled to be played last on Center Court on Sunday, July 8. Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik open the program, with Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic playing afterwards.

