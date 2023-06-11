Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lin Zhu vs Alycia Parks

Date: 12 June 2023.

Tournament: Rothesay Open Nottingham 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Nottingham, United Kingdom.

Category: WTA 250.

Surface: Outdoor Grass.

Prize money: $259,303.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Lin Zhu vs Alycia Parks preview

2023 Australian Open - Day 7

World No. 40 Lin Zhu will take in World No. 45 Alycia Parks in the first round of the Nottingham Open on Monday.

Zhu has made a decent start to the season so far, chalking up 13 wins from 22 matches and a title run at the Thailand Open. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

However, the Chinese tennis player had a dissapointing claycourt season, registering early exits at the Madrid Open and the 2023 French Open. She'll be entering Nottingam on the back of a first round exit in Paris, falling prey to Lauren Davis. The American outfoxed her in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

On the other hand, Alycia Parks has also made an encouraging start to the season, garnering 12 wins from 26 matches and a title run at the Lyon Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The American tennis player also struggled to make an impact at the 2023 French Open, exiting in the first round after losing to Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets. Nevertheless, the talented youngster will be determined to train hard and bounce back during the grasscourt season.

Lin Zhu vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zhu and Parks currently stands at at 0-0. They have never faced each other on the main tour.

Lin Zhu vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Alycia Parks Lin Zhu

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. (to be updated)

Lin Zhu vs Alycia Parks prediction

2023 ASB Women's Classic: Day 1

The first-round clash between Lin Zhu and Alycia Parks at the Nottingham Open is set to be an exciting encounter. Both players have had a decent start to the season, with Zhu winning the Thailand Open and Parks claiming the Lyon Open title.

However, their recent performances at Roland Garros have left fans eager to see who will triumph in this grasscourt showdown.

Lin Zhu is known for her aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes. Her tactical awareness and experience on the main tour could give her an edge in this match. The 29-year-old will also be eager to snap her five-match losing streak.

On the other hand, Alycia Parks has shown promise this season, claiming her first WTA title on the main tour. Despite her first-round exit at the claycourt Major, Parks' determination and talent make her a formidable opponent. Her powerful serve and aggressive net play could also help to counter Zhu's baseline game.

While Zhu will be returning to the WTA 250 event for the fourth time in her career, Parks will be making her debut in Nottingham. Considering their recent performances and respective strengths, the Chinese player will be the favourite to win this clash. Her experience and early-season form could prove to be the deciding factors in this closely contested match.

The American youngster has an aggressive style of play and is physically fit to push Zhu to the limit, however, her lack of tactical experience may hinder her chances of advancing to the second round.

Pick: Zhu to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes