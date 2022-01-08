"Novak, you're not alone, you have lots of support" - Refugee detained in same hotel as Novak Djokovic expresses support for World No. 1

Adnan Choopani, an Iranian refugee who has spent years in detention, recently voiced his support for Novak Djokovic in the Serb's visa fiasco, claiming the World No. 1 may have fallen victim to politics.

Novak Djokovic departed for Melbourne for his Australian Open title defense on Tuesday with a medical exemption. But upon his arrival, he was detained for around nine hours by Border Force officials, who deemed he did not meet the requirements for unvaccinated entry.

Djokovic was subsequently transferred to the Park Hotel in Carlton and barred from leaving his room until his case is heard in court on Monday.

Adnan Choopani, who is currently being detained at the same hotel as Djokovic, spoke to Reuters about the Serb's situation, as well as the condition of the refugees. Choopani asserted that the refugees wanted to see Djokovic succeed in his court hearing.

"Novak, you're not alone. You have lots of support, we love you, we wanna see you succeed... wish you all luck. Wish you freedom, like how we wish for ourselves," Choopani said. "I feel really suffering here because I wouldn't wish Australian detention for anybody. And we didn't deserve it, Djokovic didn't deserve it. I think he's been mixed up by some politicians..."

"It will warm our hearts if Novak Djokovic is out of the situation" - Adnan Choopani

Adnan Choopani also spoke about the conditions that Novak Djokovic and other refugees have been subjected to at the Park Hotel. The Iranian said that apart from poor catering, the refugees have no access to fresh air or exercise equipment.

"To be honest, the condition is getting worse day by day. For example, the food is terrible, it's very low quality..." Choopani remarked. "We have been served mold in our bread. And we have no access to any fresh air."

Choopani then urged Novak Djokovic to stay strong, stressing that the Park Hotel detainees would be overjoyed to see the World No. 1 win his case.

"When a person has been a victim, and he's innocent... holed in a place like detention. If he sees others outside these walls, it's probably gonna pull his spirit up and give him some strength to deal with the situation. It will warm our hearts if Djokovic is out of the situation," Choopani said.

