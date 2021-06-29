Novak Djokovic after 1R win over Jack Draper: "I probably had one of the best serving performances I can recall"

Novak Djokovic kicked off his Wimbledon title defense with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over 19-year-old wildcard Jack Draper.

The Serb struggled in the first set, failing to convert any of his seven break point opportunities. But he raised his level across the next three sets, easing to victory and advancing to the second round.

The World No. 1 smashed down 25 aces in the match, the second-highest total of his career. He also lost just 16 points on his serve across the four sets.

Start as you mean to go on…@DjokerNole’s pursuit of a third consecutive Wimbledon title is off to a winning start, beating Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/soTVGWBze4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Speaking to the media following the win, Djokovic declared he could not be "more pleased" with his serving display.

"I think I probably had one of the best serving performances that I can recall on any surface," the Serb said. "I think I matched, someone told me, the record I had whether it was earlier this year or last year in Australia, also 25 aces in four sets."

"Yeah, I could not be more pleased with the rhythm of my serve. On grass, the quickest surface in our sport, it helps a lot getting a lot of free points on that first serve," he added.

The Serb also reserved some praise for Draper, who gave the World No. 1 a slight scare on his Grand Slam debut.

"I thought he was playing well. He was fighting," Djokovic said. "Obviously for him, a unique occasion playing for the first time on Wimbledon Centre Court. He has done well. Had break chances in the first set to come back into the match. He came up with some good serves."

Djokovic was seen losing his footing several times in the early exchanges. The Serb said the fresh grass on Center Court was quite slippery due to the roof being closed.

19-year-old Jack Draper, who has played fewer ATP Tour-level matches on any surface than I have had hot meals this week, has broken Djokovic to lead 2-1.



Djokovic has already taken a slip and a slide on the slick surface. pic.twitter.com/lDVpUrreLc — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 28, 2021

"I was kind of slipping a few times on those breakpoints," he said. "Still finding my footing, I would say, on the grass that was quite slippery, quite moist. It was probably because of the roof."

"They deserve it" - Novak Djokovic backs calls for women's champion to open play on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic (L) and Simona Halep

As the defending men's singles champion, Novak Djokovic opened play on Center Court on Monday as is customary. Defending women's champion Simona Halep would have stepped out for the first match on Tuesday, but the Romanian's withdrawal means World No. 1 Ash Barty will open proceedings instead.

Speaking about the tradition, Djokovic said he would not mind those roles being reversed in the future.

"Why not? Why not?" Djokovic said when asked about the women's champion kicking off the Centre Court show on a Monday. "I’m not in the committee of Wimbledon, so I don’t make those decisions. My opinion, of course, in terms of decisions-making process doesn’t matter much."

"But why not? Of course, that would be nice to see. They deserve it. I will be in favour for it," he added.

