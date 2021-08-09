Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to lead world rankings, Tsitsipas replaces Nadal in ATP top 3

Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty continue to dominate the men's and women's tours. The ATP and WTA released their latest rankings on Monday, with Djokovic and Barty comfortably placed at the top.

Djokovic started his record-extending 333rd week as World No. 1 on Monday. The Serb's three Major titles have placed him in a good position to end the year as the top-ranked player for a record-breaking seventh time.

Having already broken Roger Federer's record for most weeks at No. 1 in men's tennis, Djokovic has set his sights on Steffi Graf's overall record (377 weeks).

Daniil Medvedev remained at No. 2 but Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas climbed one spot to No. 3, swapping places with Rafael Nadal, who dropped to No. 4. The last time the Spaniard was ranked outside the top three was in May 2017.

Nadal was followed by Olympic singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev at No. 5, the out-of-action Dominic Thiem at No. 6, Russia's Andrey Rublev at No. 7, Italy's Matteo Berrettini at No. 8, Switzerland's Roger Federer at No. 9 and Canada's Denis Shapovalov at No. 10.

Federer, who will not compete in Toronto or next week's Cincinnati Masters, turned 40 on Sunday, making him only the second player across tours to sit inside the top 10 as a 40-year-old since computer rankings were introduced in tennis.

Birthday boy @rogerfederer, who turns 40 today, is just the second 40-something, male or female, to rank in the Top 10 since official ATP and WTA rankings began in the 1970s.



Can you name the first?



ANSWER: https://t.co/IgKroVFSFD pic.twitter.com/WeEHPsRQng — TENNIS (@Tennis) August 8, 2021

While Federer is setting benchmarks for the older players on tour, Italy's Jannik Sinner continues to blaze a trail for the youngsters. Following his win at the Citi Open on Sunday, Sinner, who turns 20 on August 16, moved to a new career-high No. 15. That makes him the youngest player in the top 15 since Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in September 2008.

Washington runner-up Mackenzie McDonald moved up 43 spots to No. 64. After reaching the semi-finals in Washington, former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori moved up 12 spots to No. 55 while 20-year-old Jenson Brooksby broke into the top 100 for the first time to slot in at No. 99.

Ashleigh Barty begins 88th week as the world's top-ranked player

Ashleigh Barty at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

On the women's side, Ashleigh Barty began her 88th week as World No. 1, which is the ninth longest reign atop the world rankings in women's tennis history.

Barty is followed by Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Sofia Kenin. Olympic silver medalist Elina Svitolina climbed one spot to No. 5, as did Karolina Pliskova to No. 6 and Iga Swiatek to No. 7 (new career-high). Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, dropped three spots to No. 8.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova made her Top 10 debut this week. Former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who returns to action for the first time since May this week in Montreal, slid three spots to No. 13, while Serena Williams dropped four places to No. 20.

San Jose winner Danielle Collins, who also won the Palermo title last month, moved up eight places to No. 28 while runner-up Daria Kasatkina climbed four spots to No. 27.

Former Top 10 player Andrea Petkovic, who claimed her first title since 2015 in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, moved up a whopping 23 spots to No. 68 - ber best ranking since May 2019. The German, a runner-up in Hamburg last month, has now won 12 of her last 14 matches.

Cluj-Napoca runner-up Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA singles final, climbed 22 spots to No. 97. Meanwhile, former World No. 20 Ana Konjuh continued her resurgence in 2021, as the San Jose semi-finalist climbed 28 positions to No. 88 this week.

Edited by Arvind Sriram