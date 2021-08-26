Create
Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty projected top seeds for 2021 US Open

Haresh Ramchandani
Modified Aug 26, 2021, 05:03 AM ET

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty are the projected top seeds for the 2021 US Open, which will get underway in New York on Monday.

Canadian Open champion Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Cincinnati Masters champion Alexander Zverev round out the projected top four seeds on the men's side.

With the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, Cincinnati runner-up Andrey Rublev should be bumped up to the fifth seed, followed by Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Norway's Casper Ruud.

John Isner, the top-ranked American in this year's draw, is the projected No. 19 seed while Reilly Opelka is No. 22. Former champion Andy Murray will be unseeded.

Below is a list of the projected seedings:

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Daniil Medvedev
  3. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Alexander Zverev
  5. Andrey Rublev
  6. Matteo Berrettini
  7. Denis Shapovalov
  8. Casper Ruud
  9. Pablo Carreno Busta
  10. Hubert Hurkacz
  11. Diego Schwartzman
  12. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  13. Jannik Sinner
  14. Alex de Minaur
  15. Grigor Dimitrov
  16. Cristian Garin
  17. Gael Monfils
  18. Roberto Bautista Agut
  19. John Isner
  20. Lorenzo Sonego
  21. Aslan Karatsev
  22. Reilly Opelka
  23. Ugo Humbert
  24. Daniel Evans
  25. Karen Khachanov
  26. Cameron Norrie
  27. David Goffin
  28. Fabio Fognini
  29. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  30. Marin Cilic
  31. Alexander Bublik
  32. Filip Krajinovic

Barty projected top seed in US Open women's draw

Having won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Australia's Ashleigh Barty enters the US Open as the firm favorite. The 25-year-old lifted the Western & Southern Open title in Cincinnati on Sunday and will be aiming to win her first hardcourt Major in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, two-time defending champion Naomi Osaka and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova round out the projected top four seeds. Elina Svitolina, Bianca Andreescu, Iga Swiatek, and Barbora Krejcikova are expected to complete the top eight.

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams announced her withdrawal from the tournament on Wednesday due to a torn hamstring. The American will have to wait until next year to resume her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Venus Williams, a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows, joined younger sister Serena in pulling out of the Grand Slam with a leg injury.

Below is a list of the projected seedings:

  1. Ashleigh Barty
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Naomi Osaka
  4. Karolina Pliskova
  5. Elina Svitolina
  6. Bianca Andreescu
  7. Iga Swiatek
  8. Barbora Krejcikova
  9. Garbiñe Muguruza
  10. Petra Kvitova
  11. Belinda Bencic
  12. Simona Halep
  13. Jennifer Brady
  14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  15. Elise Mertens
  16. Angelique Kerber
  17. Maria Sakkari
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Elena Rybakina
  20. Ons Jabeur
  21. Cori Gauff
  22. Karolina Muchova
  23. Jessica Pegula
  24. Paula Badosa
  25. Daria Kasatkina
  26. Danielle Collins
  27. Jelena Ostapenko
  28. Anett Kontaveit
  29. Veronika Kudermetova
  30. Petra Martic
  31. Yulia Putintseva
  32. Ekaterina Alexandrova
Edited by Arvind Sriram
