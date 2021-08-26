Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty projected top seeds for 2021 US Open

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty are the projected top seeds for the 2021 US Open, which will get underway in New York on Monday.

Canadian Open champion Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Cincinnati Masters champion Alexander Zverev round out the projected top four seeds on the men's side.

With the withdrawals of Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, Cincinnati runner-up Andrey Rublev should be bumped up to the fifth seed, followed by Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Norway's Casper Ruud.

John Isner, the top-ranked American in this year's draw, is the projected No. 19 seed while Reilly Opelka is No. 22. Former champion Andy Murray will be unseeded.

Below is a list of the projected seedings:

Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Matteo Berrettini Denis Shapovalov Casper Ruud Pablo Carreno Busta Hubert Hurkacz Diego Schwartzman Felix Auger-Aliassime Jannik Sinner Alex de Minaur Grigor Dimitrov Cristian Garin Gael Monfils Roberto Bautista Agut John Isner Lorenzo Sonego Aslan Karatsev Reilly Opelka Ugo Humbert Daniel Evans Karen Khachanov Cameron Norrie David Goffin Fabio Fognini Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Marin Cilic Alexander Bublik Filip Krajinovic

Barty projected top seed in US Open women's draw

Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 US Open

Having won her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Australia's Ashleigh Barty enters the US Open as the firm favorite. The 25-year-old lifted the Western & Southern Open title in Cincinnati on Sunday and will be aiming to win her first hardcourt Major in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka, two-time defending champion Naomi Osaka and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova round out the projected top four seeds. Elina Svitolina, Bianca Andreescu, Iga Swiatek, and Barbora Krejcikova are expected to complete the top eight.

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams announced her withdrawal from the tournament on Wednesday due to a torn hamstring. The American will have to wait until next year to resume her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Venus Williams, a two-time winner at Flushing Meadows, joined younger sister Serena in pulling out of the Grand Slam with a leg injury.

Below is a list of the projected seedings:

Ashleigh Barty Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Karolina Pliskova Elina Svitolina Bianca Andreescu Iga Swiatek Barbora Krejcikova Garbiñe Muguruza Petra Kvitova Belinda Bencic Simona Halep Jennifer Brady Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Elise Mertens Angelique Kerber Maria Sakkari Victoria Azarenka Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Cori Gauff Karolina Muchova Jessica Pegula Paula Badosa Daria Kasatkina Danielle Collins Jelena Ostapenko Anett Kontaveit Veronika Kudermetova Petra Martic Yulia Putintseva Ekaterina Alexandrova

