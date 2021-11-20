Novak Djokovic is aware he is "a thorn in the side of many", says he will "try to break the monopoly system" in tennis

Speaking to Serbian media after his win over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals on Friday, Novak Djokovic explained why he thinks there is a "monopoly system" in tennis. The Serb feels very few players are able to make a living playing tennis, a situation he hopes to resolve with the help of the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA).

One of the aims of the PTPA, founded by Novak Djokovic, is to ensure better distribution of prize money in the sport, thereby allowing lower-ranked players the opportunity to make a living.

Djokovic has always felt the sport is dominated by top-ranked players, who take away the lion's share of the prize pool at most tournaments. As such, the PTPA was founded to help provide a voice to those ranked well outside the top 100.

Speaking on the topic after beating Norrie, Djokovic highlighted how the human race prefers to be "conformist" instead of rebellious. The 20-time Major champion admitted he is aware of how his endeavors have made him a villain in the eyes of many, but asserted he would continue to fight against the system that currently exists in tennis.

"We are a conformist society, we always prefer to join the herd than to leave it," Novak Djokovic said, in a statement translated by Twitter user, Oliver. "Instead of saying "this is not right, it is not fair, I will fight for the other person, who is less fortunate than me", they choose the easier way. I know that I am a thorn in the side of many, I try to break the monopoly system that has been in our sport for many years."

Djokovic pointed out how very few players are able to sustain themselves solely from their on-court earnings, insisting that no other sport has such disparity.

The World No. 1 stressed that he and the PTPA desperately want to fight for the rights of those players who struggle to reach the highest level of the sport.

"I know who I am and what I am, and I know what is right," Novak Djokovic said. "Barely 150 players make a living from tennis in the men's and women's game. Tell me any other sports where this is the case.

"We fight for exactly these guys and girls. They put in effort, but they aren't listened to. The elite wants to rise while these players fight. That's why this little guy from Serbia is here to intervene and to show them how it should be done."

Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2021 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will face a stern test in the shape of Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Saturday. The winner of that match will play either defending champion Daniil Medvedev or Casper Ruud in Sunday's summit clash.

Djokovic, who topped his group, is chasing a record-equalling sixth crown in the season-ending event.

