Novak Djokovic defeats compatriot Laslo Djere in 2nd round of the 2022 Serbia Open

Novak Djokovic narrowly won the match after losing the first set. Both the third and second sets went to close, nailbiting tiebreaks, with Djokovic managing to win both sets. This was the first match between the two Serbian players.

The two Serbs went head-to-head in Belgrade at the Serbia Open 2022. Laslo Djere, 26, is currently World No. 50 in the ATP rankings. Novak Djokovic is World No. 1 and was briefly relegated to second place by Daniil Medvedev earlier this year after the Dubai Open, but is now back on top of the rankings.

Djere took the first set with relative ease at 6-2. The set saw Djokovic struggling with unforced errors while Djere was in good form and playing with relative ease. However, Djokovic is known for making extraordinary comebacks after losing the first set.

The second set was a close one with changes in momentum. The lead in this set changed hands multiple times throughout. Where Novak Djokovic held the lead, he struggled to keep it and create a gap.

While the Serbian World No. 1 managed to hold on, the second set went to a tie-break, which he won.

The third set continued to be a close race. Djere lost form and played more inconsistently, giving up more points in this set. With Djokovic seeming to play in much better form, he seemed to find his groove while serving in the 5th game of the third set.

However, Novak Djokovic gave up many unnecessary points while trying to use the drop shot. Most of his drop shots didn't work or couldn't get over the net. We can only imagine the frustration of his coaches in those moments when he continued to try to use drop shots.

Djokovic scored a phenomenal point to tie the third set at 4-4, though he lost the lead in the next game.

The end of the third set became a marathon for the players. The pendulum continued to swing as each fought to inch closer to winning the deuce, with eight of them in the game.

The third set also went to a close tiebreak. Djere seemed to run out of steam after 3 hours of gameplay, conceding the last 4 points of the tiebreak.

Djokovic will continue his campaign at the Serbia Open as he advances to the quarterfinals as he looks to play more claycourt matches ahead of the French Open.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan