Novak Djokovic is the best of the Big 3: Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou, one of the premier coaches in tennis, believes Novak Djokovic has proven himself to be better than his long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic shocked the tennis world with his win over Rafael Nadal in the semifinals at Roland Garros. Even though Nadal was close to his best, the Serb was simply too consistent and outlasted the Mallorcan in a titanic four-set tussle.

Novak Djokovic now heads into Sunday's final against Stefanos Tsitsipas as the favorite to lift his 19th Major title. If he beats the Greek, he will become the first player in the Open Era to win each Grand Slam twice.

The top-ranked Serb is also the oddsmakers' favorite to win Wimbledon later this year, which would draw him level with Roger Federer and Nadal on 20 Majors.

There is not much separating Djokovic from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer statistically, and many believe the Serb already has a claim to the GOAT title.

Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Stefanos Tsitsipas and Serena Williams, said Djokovic was the "strongest" member of the Big 3.

“Djokovic is the best of the three. I always said it," Mouratoglou said. "If the three are at the top of their game, he wins. History has told us that. For me, he is the strongest."

The result of the final will depend on Novak Djokovic's mind: Patrick Mouratoglou

Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final

Patrick Mouratoglou also gave his thoughts on Sunday's final between his charge Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman claimed the result of the match could hinge on Djokovic's state of mind.

According to Mouratoglou, Tsitsipas has a chance to win as Djokovic has often struggled against members of the Next Gen in matches where he's the favorite.

"It (result of the match) will depend on Novak's state of mind," Mouratoglou said. "He can produce an exceptional match or an average match. We will see how he approaches the final. He hasn't always been good against a youngster whom he's supposed to beat."

Edited by Arvind Sriram