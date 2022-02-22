Novak Djokovic claims it wasn't a "pleasant feeling" being deported from Australia, hopes his BBC interview will help change tennis community's opinion of him

Speaking to the press after his first-round win in Dubai earlier on Monday, Novak Djokovic revealed he felt distraught by the fallout from his visa controversy in Australia. The Serb was deported from the country for several reasons, one of which included him not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Not only was the World No. 1 denied from defending his 2021 crown at Melbourne Park, but a majority of the world media also maligned him for his recklessness and disregard for the letter of the law.

In that context, Djokovic was probed on whether he was worried about how he would be perceived in the tennis universe following his controversy in Australia. The Serb replied that while he wasn't sure how the tennis universe felt about him yet, he did express hope that his recent interview with the BBC would help bring about a shift in terms of his image.

"Of course, it wasn't a pleasant feeling for me leaving the country the way I did and watching the tournament from far away. I really don't know. Of course, there were not many positive articles about this whole situation in the last month or so," Djokovic said.

"But ever since my interview with BBC, I think things are maybe shifting a little bit. I'm hoping. But I understand there's still a lot of speculations and people questioning."

The Serb also divulged a few details about his public relations team during the interview, while asserting that they were trying their best to get his side of the story out to the tennis community. He did maintain, however, that he held nothing against the tennis media in general.

"I have many consultants in terms of PR around the world," he said. "I've had people from London, actually a few different places around the world, just trying to manage this situation as best as possible because obviously even though I have plenty of experience with media, actually mostly sports media."

"I do feel comfortable to speak with all of you, but obviously circumstances of this situation in Australia has exceeded and escalated."

He proceeded to express dismay at the entire situation in Melbourne while also noting the political state of play.

"It hasn't been only connected to the sport. There was a lot of different areas of life, including politics, that obviously got involved in this whole case. Of course, for me, it was very important to be ready when I speak to media to understand the dynamics, so to say," Djokovic added.

"We texted after the match, I felt sad that he was experiencing those kinds of emotions" - Novak Djokovic on Daniil Medvedev's emotional monolog

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 Australian Open final

During the interview, Djokovic was also asked to give his thoughts on Daniil Medvedev's emotional monolog following his defeat in this year's Australian Open final. The Russian was visibly bogged down by the crowd's treatment of him during the championship match, and went as far as to claim that "the kid inside him had stopped dreaming."

The Serb offered his sympathy to his good friend before revealing that he had reached out to him via text following his loss in Melbourne.

"I relate to that. We spoke. Actually, we texted after the match. I felt sad that he was experiencing those kinds of emotions because the inner kid is the reason why we are playing tennis," Djokovic said. "I mean, at least in my case and I think in his case."

"Most of the players pick up the racquet when they were young because they fell in love with the sport, they have passion for the sport. They dream to achieve some of the greatest things this sport can offer them."

He added that he has been on the receiving end of such vilification time after time in his career, while asserting that such things were part and parcel of the game.

"I had plenty of matches where I had the crowd on my side and crowd against me. This is part of the sport," the Serb said. "You can't expect always to have the support behind you. Sometimes you just wish things to be different.

