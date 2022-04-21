Novak Djokovic cleared to play the 2022 Italian Open

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic has been given the green signal to play the 2022 Rome Masters despite his unvaccinated status. Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 was forced to miss the entire Australian hardcourt swing earlier this year after being deported from the country due to his unvaccinated status. He also missed the Indian Wells and Miami Masters for the same reason as the US does not allow unvaccinated individuals to enter their country.

During a recent presentation, Binaghi confirmed that the rules (to allow Djokovic permission) were "established" by the Italian government and the ATP.

“The rules regarding players’ participation are established by the government and the ATP,” Federation president Angelo Binaghi said at the presentation for the May 8-15 tournament.

Binaghi further indicated that he had discussed the issue with the Italian government's cabinet undersecretary in charge of sports.

In another piece of positive news for the event, a full crowd will be permitted at the Foro Italico this year, after reduced crowds were in place in 2020 and 2021.

Novak Djokovic's record at the Italian Open

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to win the 2015 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic began his journey at the Italian Open in 2006, where he fell in the second round of qualifying. After beating Francesco Aldi in straight sets, the Serb lost in three sets to Fabio Fognini.

The following year, Djokovic, seeded fifth, reached the quarterfinals by beating Robin Soderling and Marcos Baghdatis en route. He ended up losing to arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the last eight.

The Serb's progress at the Foro Italico continued on an upward trajectory as he won the title in 2008, in only his second main-draw appearance. He scored victories over Steve Darcis, Igor Andreev, Nicolas Almagro, Radek Stepanek, and Stan Wawrinka to get his hands on the title.

The 34-year-old finished as runner-up to Nadal the following year and as a quarterfinalist in 2010. However, he scaled the summit once again in 2011, this time beating the Mallorcan to claim his second Italian Open title.

Interestingly, the World No. 1 again followed his title win with a runner-up finish (2012, losing to Nadal) and a quarterfinal finish (2013). The 34-year-old won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015, beating rivals Nadal and Roger Federer in their respective summit clashes.

Since then, the Italian Open has grown to be a fortress for the Serb, given he has made the finals in five out of six editions. He also won the title in 2020 and fell to Nadal in the 2021 finals.

