"How is this logical or even practical without exposing the systems used to hurt Djokovic?" - Novak Djokovic fans react to Carlos Alcaraz entering the Top-5 in the ATP rankings

At the age of just 19 years, two months, and 20 days, Carlos Alcaraz broke into the ATP top-5 rankings on Monday.

After fellow countryman Rafael Nadal, the Spanish teenager is the youngest male player to reach the milestone in the 21st century. The 22-time Grand Slam champion entered the top five when he was 18 years, 11 months, and six days old. Apart from the two, Novak Djokovic is the only player to have cracked the the top five as a teenager.

Speaking on the ATP Tour, an ecstatic Alcaraz stated that he will continue to work hard to reach the top spot.

“It means a lot. The hard work that I put in every day for reaching my dreams, No. 1, and little by little I’m reaching my dream. Top five for me is pretty amazing, and I will keep going to be No. 1," he said.

Djokovic's fans were, however, not happy with the development, as the Serb was down in seventh despite winning the Wimbledon title earlier this month.

One fan took a dig at the ranking system while also praising the Spanish youngster.

"As I mentioned in one of my previous tweets, it is well deserved but the whole ranking lost a bit of sense having the best player out there prevented from defending/earning 10k points this year (AO, USA). It's easier now to be in the top 5 than it should be," a fan wrote.

Another fan alluded to Djokovic being unfairly treated when compared to Federer staying in the top 10 without playing a game for two years.

"How is this rational, logical or even practical without exposing the systems used to hurt Djokovic? And Federer was in the top ten without playing a game for over 2 years," another user posted.

Another user called the entire ATP ranking system a "joke."

"This year's joke of the ATP ranking not awarding points for Wimbledon will put Djokovic below him," another user posted.

RMC2F @skooldaze_ José Morgado @josemorgado 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. 19yo2m18d Carlos Alcaraz will be a top 5 player on Monday, the youngest since Rafael Nadal in 2005. https://t.co/AYRj40di8v La broma del ranking ATP d’aquest any que no otorga punts per Wimbledon farà que Djokovic estigui per sota seu. TTQR twitter.com/josemorgado/st… La broma del ranking ATP d’aquest any que no otorga punts per Wimbledon farà que Djokovic estigui per sota seu. TTQR twitter.com/josemorgado/st…

Here are a few more reactions:

Pablo @rehtafdogeht @josemorgado After Wimbledon, the ATP ranking is no longer a reliable reference. @josemorgado After Wimbledon, the ATP ranking is no longer a reliable reference.

nautilus2009 @Rossana46739171 @germanionqn @josemorgado @AndreaGaudenzi @Wimbledon I think nole is beyond the ranging now , his récord will be hard to beat he will be only focuse on winning g GS s @germanionqn @josemorgado @AndreaGaudenzi @Wimbledon I think nole is beyond the ranging now , his récord will be hard to beat he will be only focuse on winning g GS s

Leigh Hankin @HankinLeigh23 @josemorgado Wouldn't even be top 5 if Wimbledon had ranking points for this year. @josemorgado Wouldn't even be top 5 if Wimbledon had ranking points for this year.

ATP has f-ed the tour up beyond all repair. @WeAreTennis 2022 rankings are a joke.ATP has f-ed the tour up beyond all repair. @WeAreTennis 2022 rankings are a joke.ATP has f-ed the tour up beyond all repair.

Novakette100 @novakette100 @josemorgado Meanwhile everyone finds normal that Novak is no 7 after winning Wimbledon!!! @josemorgado Meanwhile everyone finds normal that Novak is no 7 after winning Wimbledon!!!

Carlos Alcaraz set to defend his title in Umag this week

Carlos Alcaraz at the German Open in Hamburg.

Carlos Alcaraz's maiden ATP singles title came at the Croatian Open last year. He now returns to Umang to defend his title, with the ATP 250 event set to begin on August 31.

The Spaniard has a challenge on his hands, with the likes of Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, Sebastian Baez, and Francisco Cerundolo also in contention. Last year, the 19-year-old defeated Lucas, Pouille, Andrej Martin, Filip Krajinovic, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Richard Gasquet to clinch the title.

He enters the tournament on the back of a 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4 defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the European Open final in Hamburg.

