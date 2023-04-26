World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas has weighed in on the GOAT debate, declaring Roger Federer as the greatest of all time.
Tsitsipas recently reached the Barcelona Open finals, where he was defeated by defending champion and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz. Following the match, Tsitsipas spoke with the Spanish daily Marca and gave his opinion on the GOAT debate.
Tsitsipas, a long-time Federer fan, chose the Swiss over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He said that Federer's overall impact on tennis makes him the greatest of all time.
"For me the best in history is not based on the titles, the number of Grand Slams or the number of matches you have won," Tsitsipas said. "The GOAT has to be the player who has attracted the most fans to a tennis court, the one who has inspired people the most to do something useful with their lives, the person who has made them enjoy the most."
"If we summarize all this in someone, that someone is Roger Federer. I stay with him and then I would say Rafa Nadal," he added.
Tsitsipas' comments created quite the stir on social media. One Twitter user thought the Greek's remarks were spot on, stating that while Novak Djokovic fans will be outraged, they will eventually learn to live with the truth.
"Obvious, and true. The greatest in any sport is very rarely the one with the best stats. Real greatness is intangible. The Djokovic fans will rage and froth, of course, but they’ll learn to live with it," the user wrote.
Another user agreed with Tsitsipas but added that no one should forget Djokovic's accomplishments.
"Well said. Federer was the one who inspired most followed by Nadal. However, this doesn’t mean we can just forget about Novak’s achievements. It’s just the best to never try to make a GOAT debate (talking about the fans)," the tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
What's next for Stefanos Tsitsipas?
Stefanos Tsitsipas will next compete in the 2023 Madrid Open and start his campaign on Friday (April 28). He could face former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round.
Tsitsipas will be aiming to win his first ATP tour title of the year after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final in January and missing out on his first Grand Slam title.
Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins