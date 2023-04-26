World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas has weighed in on the GOAT debate, declaring Roger Federer as the greatest of all time.

Tsitsipas recently reached the Barcelona Open finals, where he was defeated by defending champion and home favorite Carlos Alcaraz. Following the match, Tsitsipas spoke with the Spanish daily Marca and gave his opinion on the GOAT debate.

Tsitsipas, a long-time Federer fan, chose the Swiss over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He said that Federer's overall impact on tennis makes him the greatest of all time.

"For me the best in history is not based on the titles, the number of Grand Slams or the number of matches you have won," Tsitsipas said. "The GOAT has to be the player who has attracted the most fans to a tennis court, the one who has inspired people the most to do something useful with their lives, the person who has made them enjoy the most."

"If we summarize all this in someone, that someone is Roger Federer. I stay with him and then I would say Rafa Nadal," he added.

Tsitsipas' comments created quite the stir on social media. One Twitter user thought the Greek's remarks were spot on, stating that while Novak Djokovic fans will be outraged, they will eventually learn to live with the truth.

"Obvious, and true. The greatest in any sport is very rarely the one with the best stats. Real greatness is intangible. The Djokovic fans will rage and froth, of course, but they’ll learn to live with it," the user wrote.

James R Kennedy @CannyJimKenny @gigicat7_ @marca Obvious, and true. The greatest in any sport is very rarely the one with the best stats. Real greatness is intangible. The Djokovic fans will rage and froth, of course, but they'll learn to live with it.

Another user agreed with Tsitsipas but added that no one should forget Djokovic's accomplishments.

"Well said. Federer was the one who inspired most followed by Nadal. However, this doesn’t mean we can just forget about Novak’s achievements. It’s just the best to never try to make a GOAT debate (talking about the fans)," the tweet read.

AF @AFFBLOG25 @gigicat7_ @marca Well said. Federer was the one who inspired most followed by Nadal. However, this doesn't mean we can just forget about Novak's achievements. It's just the best to never try to make a GOAT debate (talking about the fans).

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Mari @MarivalMari @gigicat7_ @marca Inspiration is not a one way street. It's not Novak's fault that Fedal fans are so territorial. They were never open to somebody from Serbia of all places to challenge their favourites and even overtake them. They chose resentment, hate and xenophobia instead of being inspired.

Nina @Nina_Brtt @gigicat7_



But I agree with Steph that if you go with influence, the way the players handle themselves, and the popularity, it’s Roger/Rafa.



Nina @Nina_Brtt @gigicat7_ @marca Everyone has their own definition of GOAT, that's why we'll never agree on one

But I agree with Steph that if you go with influence, the way the players handle themselves, and the popularity, it's Roger/Rafa.

Not to take anything away from Novak and many other amazing players

RonyGTennis @ronygtennis Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Tsitsipas: "For me the GOAT is not about titles, Grand Slams or match wins. The GOAT must be the player who attracted fans the most on a tennis court, who inspired people and made them enjoy the most. So it should be Federer, and then Nadal." (via @marca) As a Djokovic fan, I actually agree with Tsitsipas on this one. Federer single-handedly raised the profile of tennis globally. He did more to tennis than Michael Jordan did for basketball. To many non-tennis fans, Federer is the only player they can name. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Ashvin @gotta__chill Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Tsitsipas: "For me the GOAT is not about titles, Grand Slams or match wins. The GOAT must be the player who attracted fans the most on a tennis court, who inspired people and made them enjoy the most. So it should be Federer, and then Nadal." (via @marca) Some guys can have 50 slams and still wont touch Roger's levels twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

LavanyaSingerDinesh🌺 @LavanyaVocalist @gigicat7_ @marca Exactly. LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan when it comes to records. But who paved the way, who set the bar so high, who changed the sport forever & inspired/influenced generations of athletes & fans?!

What's next for Stefanos Tsitsipas?

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2023 - Day Seven

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next compete in the 2023 Madrid Open and start his campaign on Friday (April 28). He could face former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem in the second round.

Tsitsipas will be aiming to win his first ATP tour title of the year after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final in January and missing out on his first Grand Slam title.

