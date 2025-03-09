"Novak Djokovic is a God of new Serbia, but this makes me sad" - When father Srdjan shared mixed feelings about his son being a national icon

Srdjan Djokovic has never shied away from praising his son, often calling him the greatest player of all time. However, in one rare moment of concern, he admitted that the Serb was seen as a "God" in Serbia, with the entire nation's hopes resting solely on his shoulders.

Srdjan rarely steps into the spotlight or gives interviews, but he made an exception in 2016 when he spoke to Newsweek. He shared details about Djokovic’s childhood and his journey to stardom, touching on the immense challenges he faced growing up during the NATO bombings of Serbia (then part of Yugoslavia) in 1999 amid the Kosovo War.

He said:

"We lived for 17 years on the mountain; that meant a lot for the boys' healthy growth. We spent eight months per year on the mountain, and we were much safer there because we could not hear or see what was going on in the big cities.”

Srdjan Djokovic expressed concern over how deeply the people of Serbia idolized his son, to the point that it saddened him. He worried about what would happen once the 24-time Grand Slam champion retired, as Novak was their only glimmer of hope.

“He is the symbol of Serbia and a god of new Serbia, but this makes me sad. Novak is the only bright point at the end of the tunnel for Serbia at the moment. I am very worried about the country and the people; what is going to happen after Novak ends his career,” he said.

“The people of Serbia see Novak as their idol for how to succeed. He is the living example of how to achieve the impossible with your family around you. But there is nothing for Serbia except him,” he added.

Srdjan also spoke about how Novak Djokovic was a gift from God, believing that he was always meant to achieve greatness.

“I believe he will be the best tennis player in history” - Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2025 Australian Open | Image Source: Getty

Srdjan Djokovic has always been deeply involved in his son's career, believing in his greatness long before the world saw it.

While speaking to Newsweek, he said that in the Balkans, families stay closely connected, and from the moment Djokovic first held a racket, he knew his son was destined to become the greatest tennis player in history—and maybe even the greatest athlete the world has ever seen.

“I believe he will be the best tennis player in history. I have been saying it since he entered tennis. Surely he will be one of the best sportsmen ever. All of it is because he was sent from God. As a family, we tried to make God's wish come true. He can win another 10 Grand Slams,” he said.

Srdjan wasn’t exaggerating—his son has rewritten tennis history with 24 Grand Slams, the most in the Open Era. Even at 37, he is still playing, with no plans of calling it quits anytime soon.

