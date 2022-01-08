Novak Djokovic is going to be "pissed off" by visa controversy, he's going to be determined to "stick it to everyone" if cleared to play: Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios feels that Novak Djokovic will be an extremely "dangerous" opponent at the 2022 Australian Open if the Serb is cleared to compete at the Slam.

The World No. 1's title defense hangs in the balance. The Serb arrived in Melbourne with a medical exemption, but was detained for around nine hours at the airport by Border Forces before having his visa revoked. He is currently staying at the Park Hotel in Carlton as he awaits the verdict of his appeal against immediate deportation.

Speaking at a press conference before the Sydney Tennis Classic, Kyrgios said he was not looking forward to the prospect of facing Djokovic at Melbourne Park after everything the Serb has gone through over the past few days.

"Novak Djokovic is going to be dangerous if he's on court at the Australian Open, and I don't want to play him right now," Kyrgios said. "Someone else can have that task."

The Australian reckons Djokovic will be intent on "sticking it to everyone" because of all that he's been forced to go through in Australia.

Djokovic's visa fiasco has cut short his preparation time for the Australian Open, but Kyrgios feels it will only serve to light a fire in the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"I reckon he's going to be pissed off. He's going to be very determined to play well and stick it to everyone because of what's going on," Kyrgios said. "I think he'll have no problem preparing. I think this is just all added fuel for him."

The 26-year-old also believes something as trivial as an extended hotel stay is not enough to hinder Djokovic, given the adversities the Serb has had to overcome over the course of his career.

"You don't become a great champion like that without being able to overcome some adversity like this," Kyrgios said. "I'm sure he's overcome a lot more challenging times than, you know, spending a couple more extra days in hotel rooms."

"The media is so quick to forget Novak Djokovic has actually helped us" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios blamed the media for forgetting that Novak Djokovic has helped Australia in the past

Nick Kyrgios also took the opportunity to remind people of Novak Djokovic's generous and helpful nature. Kyrgios recalled how Djokovic donated money in 2020 to help Australia deal with their bushfire crisis.

The Australian blamed the media for the way they have portrayed Djokovic in recent times and for dismissing the fact that he was one of the few athletes who helped Australia during the catastrophe.

"During the bushfires, Novak Djokovic was supportive. He was helping us out," Kyrgios said. "The media is so quick to forget or so quick to jump on things like this and forget he's actually helped us."

Edited by Arvind Sriram