Novak Djokovic has not been granted any "special opportunity" to play at the Australian Open, says Craig Tiley 

In a recent interview with Wide World of Sports, CEO of Tennis Australia, Craig Tiley, clearly stated that Novak Djokovic has been granted no "special opportunity" to play at the 2022 Australian Open. He highlighted that all players who could meet certain "guidelines" would be given an exemption.

Djokovic was recently granted entry into the Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption. In a statement, the Australian Open management cleared its stance on the Serb's vaccination saga and explained why he will play at the Grand Slam despite not revealing his vaccination status.

It was recently revealed that a total of 26 players applied for a medical exemption to feature at the Australian Open. In the interview, Tiley emphasized that no one received any 'special favors', including Novak Djokovic.

Tiley also pointed out that one of the major criteria for getting a medical exemption was not to test positive for COVID-19 in the past six months, which Djokovic fulfilled.

“If they didn’t meet the guidelines, and there were many that didn’t so, therefore, they were rejected, but if they met the guidelines including for example – which a lot of people forget – is one of those conditions is having COVID recently, in the past six months," said Tiley.

"Any person who met those conditions has been allowed to come in. There’s been no special favor. There’s been no special opportunity granted to Novak," added the Australian.

Tiley says it's Novak Djokovic's decision whether to disclose "the reason why he received an exemption"

In the same interview, Tiley stressed that despite "some people being upset" with Novak Djokovic's medical exemption, the Serb has been granted the right to play at the Australian Open only after a comprehensive process.

“The process has been very clear and we completely understand and empathize with, first of all, some people being upset about the fact that Novak has come in because of his statements over the past couple of years around vaccination," Tiley said.

Tiley also remarked that it is now up to the World No. 1 if he wants to disclose his medical records and reason for the exemption.

“However, it’s ultimately up to him to discuss with the public his condition if he chooses to do that, and the reason why he received an exemption," added the Australian.

After missing the 2022 ATP Cup, there is still no clarity on whether Djokovic will play in any lead-up tournaments to the Australian Open. The Serb will be eyeing his 10th title in Melbourne this year and 21st Major overall.

