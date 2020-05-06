Novak Djokovic had a fanboy moment the first time he met Maria Sharapova

Did you know that Novak Djokovic once asked a waiter to click a photo of him with Maria Sharapova?

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, two of the biggest superstars in the history of tennis, go a long way back. They have done numerous commercials together, and have forged a friendship that has had many memorable moments over the years.

In an Instagram Live with the Serb, Sharapova recalled a hilarious incident from their first ever meeting. Narrating the story between fits of laughter, she revealed that Djokovic was an unknown player while she was already an established star at the time - a dynamic that led to hilarious repercussions.

"I remember we played this little exhibition. This was when I was young, you were young, way before you had any Grand Slam titles or I don't know if you had even won a tournament at that point," she said.

"We played an exhibition in Indian Wells. I think we were playing a mixed doubles game against each other, and you said that if you won, I'd have to pay for dinner. And I was like, 'Who is this kid'?"

Luckily, for Novak Djokovic, he managed to win the game. But the incident took place so many years ago that neither of them was able to recall their partners from the match – or any other details – apart from this funny exchange.

Sharapova went on to explain how Novak Djokovic acted like a complete fanboy at the dinner. "You won, and you were like, 'We're having dinner today at the Japanese place'. So ended up going to dinner. "

"It was so funny, because you pulled out an old camera and asked the waiter to take a photo! I felt like I had auctioned myself off to a dinner... I think you had a fanboy moment."

Novak Djokovic, who listened to the narration with embarrassed laughter, confirmed Sharapova's side of the story. However, he did manage to pack a final punch.

"That's actually what happened. Maria is telling the truth," he said. "But you have to admit to everyone here that you lost that match on purpose!"

Novak Djokovic trolled multiple times by Sharapova

Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova go way back

The duo's close friendship was evident throughout the chat, as Sharapova poked fun at the Serb multiple times. As soon as Novak Djokovic tried to turn philosophical while answering a question, she was quick to joke about his well-documented spiritual side.

"Uh-oh. We're not going to start talking trees, right? I am not ready for that," she quipped. "I know I am in California at the moment, but we're not going to start hugging trees now!"

Towards the end of the chat, the duo took a couple of quick questions from the fans, one of whom asked about their favorite documentaries. While Sharapova was concise with her answer, Djokovic, in his usual style, took a long time with his.

After listening to him go on for a few minutes, Sharapova interrupted the Serb, hilariously insinuating that he was "basically giving the entire documentary away!"

"We can go and watch this, right? Is this how all your interviews go, where you keep talking?" Sharapova quipped.

Djokovic replied with a joke of his own, admitting that most of his interviews go on for a couple of hours at least.

From their conversation it was evident that Djokovic and Sharapova have immense respect for each other, but that they also love to pull each other's leg.