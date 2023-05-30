In a recent study, it was found that Novak Djokovic receives the most negative social media comments among men's tennis players, with nearly 15% of comments directed at him being abusive in tone.

The number, as it turns out, doesn't surprise the man himself. Speaking to Serbian media following his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) win over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the 2023 French Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was notified of the study results.

Instead of being taken aback, Djokovic was of the opinion that it was understandable, channeling his inner Kobe Bryant to point out that people were wired to hate "the best" and most successful athletes.

"Does that surprise you? Honestly, I would be surprised if it was different. You know what Kobe Bryant said. 'It's great when someone hates you. Because they don't hate the good, but the best'. I don't hate anyone, that's how I raise my children. Hate is a terrible emotion," Novak Djokovic said.

Regardless, the World No. 3 has no plans to change his approach to life. While Novak Djokovic admitted that he has made his fair share of mistakes along the way, he was proud of his authenticity and maintained that he will continue being himself in the years to come as well.

"I wouldn't change anything in my life, I always did everything the best I knew at the given moment. I made a lot of mistakes, but at least I was authentic, myself. A hundred times I would rather choose to be myself than to go along with the system, which seems to be popular these days," Djokovic said.

As it turns out, the former World No. 1 is already in the middle of controversy in Paris, as his camera message regarding Kosovo following his opener win has not gone down well with fans on social media.

Novak Djokovic to take on Marton Fucsovics in French Open 2023 second round

Following his win over Aleksandar Kovacevic, Novak Djokovic will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2023 French Open. The Hungarian defeated home hope Hugo Grenier in four sets in his Paris opener to keep his appointment with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Touching on his upcoming match, Djokovic was all praise for Fucsovics, hailing him as a very strng player who could return well on both sides. With him capable of playing at a very high level, the Serb looked forward to an interesting clash on Wednesday.

"Very physically strong and ready tennis player, complete, excellent returner, solid on both sides. There aren't many holes in his game. He plays quite cleanly, he is very versatile, he can perform at a very high level and he has proven that during his career," Djokovic said.

