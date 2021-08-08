"Novak Djokovic is a god in China, India, South America and Africa, he is adored there" - Father Srdjan Djokovic

Srdjan Djokovic, the father of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, recently appeared on a Serbian podcast, where he made a sensational claim that his son is considered a "god" in countries like China and India.

Djokovic Sr. also offered his opinion on the 2021 Roland Garros final in which Novak Djokovic overturned a two-sets-to-love deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch his second crown in Paris.

Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last month, thereby equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally. Just weeks earlier, the Serb had completed the Double Career Slam with his win in Paris.

If the Serb triumphs at the US Open, he will also achieve the "Calendar Slam", i.e. winning all four Majors in a calendar year. Winning at Flushing Meadows will move Djokovic further ahead of his two rivals in the GOAT race.

Against that background, Srdjan Djokovic claimed his son is already the best tennis player in the world, and is on the verge of becoming the best athlete across all sports.

"In the beginning, you said Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in the world," Srdjan Djokovic told Biznis Price. "He is the best sportsman in the world. Currently, he is one of the best of all time, but very quickly he will be the best athlete ever."

Novak Djokovic's father then went as far as to claim that his son was a "leader" in "third world" countries like China and India. The 60-year-old believes Djokovic plays his best tennis at the China Open because of the support he receives from fans across the country.

"He is the leader of this so-called third, poor world, as we have been called by experts from the West. He is a God in China, India, South America, Africa. He is adored," Srdjan said.

"That's why in China he plays his best tennis, since he is surrounded by love. He can't lose in China or Beijing. This so-called third world has 6-7 billion people, these others who have that 500 million thinks that they are God-given and that we are less valuable compared to them, but that's not true.”

Srdjan did not stop there. He also went on to claim that his son was sent by god to act as a source of inspiration for Serbians during their "darkest times".

"I can't be objective when it comes to Novak. I tend to say he was sent by God in the darkest time for the Serbian people. His mentality is unbelievably good," Srdjan added. "The mental training is as important as the training on the court. It is never finished, until he says it's over. There is no giving up."

"Novak Djokovic should be our role model in everything we do in our lives" - Srdjan Djokovic

During the interaction, Srdjan also narrated an incident from the Roland Garros final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 60-year-old said the support for Tsitsipas was so overwhelming that he had to take it upon himself to fuel his countrymen to cheer harder for Novak Djokovic.

"In the Roland Garros final against Tsitsipas people from Greece were shouting: Hellas, Hellas. And there were Greek flags everywhere. That was beautiful. However, there were thousands of Greek people, but only hundreds from Serbia with only a dozen of flags who couldn't be heard a lot." Srdjan said.

"During a changeover, I told them: People, Serbians. Feel free to say: "Serbia" That does not hurt. We are Serbians, we are the best, the absolute best. Look at Novak. Is he the best? All of us are Novak in what we do. He should be our role model in everything we do in our lives to be Novak Djokovic, to be the best in the world. Everyone should strive to be Novak in what they do."

