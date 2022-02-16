"Novak Djokovic is jeopardizing his chances of being the greatest male player of all time" - Tim Henman on the Serb's vaccine refusal

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Tim Henman discussed Novak Djokovic's vaccine hesitancy and how it could impact the rest of the Serb's career. Henman feels that by refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine and possibly being barred from Grand Slams, Djokovic is jeopardizing his chances of cementing his status as the GOAT.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said in an interview that he would be ready to sacrifice Grand Slams over his vaccine stance, highlighting that the "principles of decision-making on his body" are more important to him than winning titles.

The Serb said that while he was not opposed to vaccinations in general, he wanted to be allowed the freedom to choose what he put into his body.

In that context, Tim Henman stressed that the Serb's stance might damage his own chances of making history. But at the same time, the Brit stressed that Djokovic's comments speak volumes of his "courage, conviction, and belief."

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking Novak Djokovic says he would rather skip future tournaments than be forced to get a Covid jab, in an exclusive BBC interview bbc.in/3HKWzqF Novak Djokovic says he would rather skip future tournaments than be forced to get a Covid jab, in an exclusive BBC interview bbc.in/3HKWzqF

“By taking himself out of the chance to compete in Grand Slams he is certainly jeopardizing his chances of being the greatest male player of all time and I think that speaks volumes of his courage, conviction, and belief that this is what is best for him. You would have thought that very little is going to sway his opinion," said the former World No. 4.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Djokovic missed the Australian Open last month and could be forced to skip the French Open if vaccine mandates are introduced. Henman feels that the Serb's participation at Wimbledon, however, is currently not under threat. The Brit did point out though that all the rules will be "government-led."

“I don’t think so [on whether Djokovic would face any problem playing Wimbledon]. To get into the UK at the moment, those are the guidelines the Championship will be following at this stage. At this moment in time [rules about participation in the tournament are] going to be government-led," said Henman.

Tim Henman feels Novak Djokovic is going to be "severely restricted" until he gets vaccinated

Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters

In the same interview, Henman reiterated that the decision to take the vaccine is entirely in Djokovic's hands. However, he emphasized that the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be "severely restricted" wherever he travels or plays until he gets completely vaccinated.

“I do understand his concerns. I would reiterate it is absolutely his prerogative to have the vaccine or not. As a former player and a tennis fan, it was probably not what I wanted to hear in that interview, but probably what I expected. As he freely admitted, he is going to be severely restricted as to where he can travel to and therefore play without being vaccinated," concluded Henman.

José Morgado @josemorgado Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. Novak Djokovic will return in the Dubai ATP 500. In 3.5 weeks. https://t.co/F52RCZmk0r

Djokovic will kick off his 2022 season at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week.

Edited by Arvind Sriram