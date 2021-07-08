Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer, Murray and Connors as only players in Open Era with 100 wins on 3 different surfaces

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the last four at Wimbledon. With the victory, Djokovic improved his win-loss record on the tour to 966-194.

The win was the Serb's 100th on grass and he joins Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Jimmy Connors as the only players in the Open Era to have accumulated at least 100 wins on each surface (hard, clay, grass).

10th #Wimbledon semi-final.

41st Grand Slam semi-final.

100th match-win on grass.



Will anyone stop the Djoker? The defending champion is into the final 4 with a straight sets victory over Marton Fucsovics pic.twitter.com/Ah1JcW2KpL — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

It is also pertinent to note that Djokovic's tally of 100 grasscourt wins is the 12th highest on the surface, behind Federer, Connors, Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Andy Murray, Stan Smith, Arthur Ashe, Tom Okker, Lleyton Hewitt, Ken Rosewall and John Newcombe.

📝 Tenistas con 100 victorias oficiales sobre tres superficies diferentes (1990-2021):



🇨🇭 Roger Federer

🇬🇧 Andy Murray

🇷🇸 NOVAK DJOKOVIC



📍Las tres superficies sobre las que se compite de forma ininterrumpida desde el inicio de la Era Open:

Hard, Clay & Grass pic.twitter.com/7lPUmaypsv — MisterOnly.Tennis (@OnlyRogerCanFly) July 7, 2021

Djokovic has also won a whopping 613 matches on hardcourt, making him the second most successful player on the surface, behind Roger Federer (783).

Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors are the only players to win at least 180 matches on 3 different surfaces

20-time Major winner Roger Federer has enjoyed plenty of success on all the different surfaces on offer. In addition to his tally of 783 wins on hardcourt, the Swiss has won 226 matches on clay and 192 matches on grass (while also accumulating 50 match wins on carpet).

8-time Major winner Jimmy Connors, meanwhile, accumulated at least 100 match wins on not three, but four different surfaces - hardcourt, clay, grass and carpet.

Jimmy Connors poses with the Wimbledon title in 1974

The American holds the official record for most match wins at 1,274, and has the distinction of being the only player besides Federer to have notched at least 180 match wins on three different surfaces. He won 208 matches on clay, 185 matches on grass and 490 matches on hardcourt.

Edited by Arvind Sriram