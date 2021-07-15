Novak Djokovic always knows when to tighten the screw and kill his opponent's hope: Cedric Pioline

Cedric Pioline believes Novak Djokovic has an uncanny ability to identify the most important moments in matches, raise his level and go for the kill.

Djokovic has won eight of the last 12 Grand Slams on offer, dating back to the 2018 edition of Wimbledon. His dominance this year has been unparalleled, with the Serb winning all three of the Majors.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Pioline, a former World No. 5 who finished as the runner-up at the 1993 US Open and 1997 Wimbledon, explained that Djokovic emanates a sense of assurance every time he steps out on the court.

"You have the feeling that in the last two or three years, when he was already a great champion, with everything he has accomplished, he has gone up an extra level," Pioline said. "But not necessarily in his game only - more in what he gives off, a sort of added assurance, something impalpable floating in the air."

Pioline pointed out that what makes Djokovic so special is his knack for identifying the big moments and turning the screw at exactly the right time.

"For me, that's what makes him a better tennis player," added Pioline. "He might not be playing his best game, but he handles every “movie” of the match very well. He knows exactly when it counts, when to really tighten the screws and take the score to kill his opponent's hope."

The more Novak Djokovic wins, the more confidence he gains: Cedric Pioline

Cedric Pioline believes Novak Djokovic has reached a stage in his career where he feels indestructible. According to the 52-year-old, Djokovic improves his confidence and mental conditioning with every match he wins.

"He (Novak Djokovic) is, as previously Federer and Nadal were at certain points in their careers, in a vicious cycle - 'The more I win, the more confidence I gain, the more confidence I gain, the less I panic, the better I manage'," said Pioline.

The Frenchman also highlighted how Djokovic's experience gives him an edge over his younger rivals like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini, who both played the Serb in their maiden Slam final at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, respectively.

"Added to this is a phenomenal “experience” compared to every young first-time finalist like Berrettini or Tsitsipas, who plays his first Grand Slam final against an opponent who has about thirty behind him," the Frenchman added.

