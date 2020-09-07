Novak Djokovic had too much on his plate: Serena Williams' coach feels PTPA led to the Serb's US Open exit

Novak Djokovic finds himself in yet another controversy this year as the World No.1 was defaulted after hitting a line judge with the ball during his US Open pre-quarterfinal match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou gave his view on this development and said that Novak Djokovic had too much on his plate, referring to the rebel association headed by the 2020 Australian Open winner. Still, Mouratoglou believes that no player should lose focus while playing at a Grand Slam.

Here's what Mouratoglou wrote on Twitter:

"I feel that Novak had too much on his plate: trying to win this US Open was already a huge goal. Starting this player’s association and a campaign in order to convince players to be part of it is a full time job & a lot of extra stress. Nobody can afford to lose focus during a GS."

Did Novak Djokovic have too much on his plate?

Novak Djokovic had been in terrific form this year. He had not lost a single match on the ATP Tour and was the overwhelming favorite to win the US Open 2020.

While the 2020 season seemed to be the best for Novak Djokovic as a player, the off-court situations certainly got the better of him at the Flushing Meadows. The World No.1 had resigned from his position as the ATP Player Council President last week before launching the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

Novak Djokovic checks on the lineswoman.

As pointed out by Patrick Mouratoglou, winning the US Open Championship was already a massive goal for the Belgrade-based player. However, the concerns about PTPA and convincing the other players to join the group was something that could have had an impact on Novak Djokovic's mindset, according to Mouratoglou.

Ever since Djokovic introduced the PTPA, he has received many negative remarks from all parts of the world. Some have slammed him for the exclusion of women's players, while others questioned if this association made any sense.

Novak Djokovic has issued an apology to the lineswoman on social media and will return to Europe now. He stated that this accident will help him in evolving as a player and a human being.

The World No.1 player had a golden opportunity to inch closer to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam wins tally. His road to the 18th title will only get tougher in Europe as The King of Clay Nadal will join the tour in Paris, where he will defend his French Open championship.

Can Dominic Thiem take advantage of Novak Djokovic's early exit?

As far as the US Open is concerned, the tennis universe will get a new Men's Grand Slam champ this year for the first time since 2014.