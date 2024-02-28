Billie Jean King once took offence to Serb's antiquated comments on wage gap.
King told the media:
"You have to understand his culture. And guess what? He's had a son born into his life. He needs a daughter born. I think Murray even mentioned that. If you have a daughter, let's talk. Murray and Wawrinka had a daughter first. Children just are such huge influencers. It's amazing. My prayer is that everyone have -- I would pray that most of the guys have daughters, to be honest, because I think it changes you."
"You can talk about why the guys are stronger and bigger and faster, because of the androgens. You can talk about that part, but not the other. He was talking about our monthly situation; period. I'm like, Oh, my God that's so antiquated. Dark ages."
