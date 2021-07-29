Novak Djokovic on the brink of equalling Roger Federer's record for most matches won at the Olympics

Novak Djokovic has lived up to his status as the overwhelming favorite at the Tokyo Olympics. The Serb won his first three matches without dropping a single set, taking his overall tally of match victories at the quadrennial event to 12.

Djokovic is now just one behind Roger Federer's total of 13 Olympic singles match wins and can overtake the Swiss by winning two more matches in Tokyo this week.

By winning three matches in Tokyo this year, Djokovic has also equalled Andy Murray's tally of 12 match wins at the Olympics. Murray won six matches each at the 2012 & 2016 Olympics, and remains the only male player in tennis history to win two consecutive gold medals in singles.

Djokovic has participated in the Olympics a whopping four times in his career so far. The Serb, however, has not enjoyed much success at the quadrennial event. Djokovic's best result at the Olympics came in Beijing in 2008, when he won the bronze medal.

Djokovic came up short in his next two Olympic journeys though; the Serb was bundled out of the Games in 2012 and 2016 by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.

Federer has also taken part in four editions of the Olympics, with his best result being a silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 London Games.

Federer made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where he embarked on a shock run to the semifinals. The Swiss lost to Germany's Tommy Haas in the semifinals and then to France's Arnaud Di Pasquale in the bronze medal match.

Federer did not make much of an impact in his next two Olympic campaigns. He was upset by Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in 2004 Athens and then USA's James Blake in 2008 Beijing.

The Swiss finally got his hands on an Olympic medal in singles in 2014, when he finished as the runner-up to Andy Murray. The Swiss maestro hasn't competed at the Games since due to physical problems.

Novak Djokovic continues quest for gold against Kei Nishikori

Tennis - Olympics: Day 3

Novak Djokovic will face home favorite Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Serb has a 16-2 lead in the head-to-head against the Japanese and is the overwhelming favorite to progress to the semifinals.

The 20-time Major winner could face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinals before a potential meeting with second seed Daniil Medvedev in the final.

