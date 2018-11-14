Novak Djokovic overcomes illness to beat Alexander Zverev in straight sets

Novak Djokovic after beating Alexander Zverev

Serb Novak Djokovic looked in imperious form and even an illness couldn't stop the World Number 1 from comfortably beating the youngest player in the ATP Finals - Alexander 'Sascha' Zverev. Djokovic was battling cold but it didn't stop him from notching his second straight win of the ATP Finals. After beating Isner in straight sets in his first match, Djokovic maintained his winning streak against Zverev defeating the young German 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets.

Third seed Zverev forced two break points at 4-4 in the first set. However, Djokovic fended them off before breaking the Zverev serve on his own to take the set, and Zverev’s challenge promptly dissipated in the second set as the Serbian moved a step closer to a record-equaling sixth title at London’s O2 Arena. “I don’t think it was breathtaking tennis from both of us, but a win is a win. Midway through the second set I started to swing through the ball and he made some unforced errors which allowed me to win," said Djokovic in the post-match press conference.

“Maybe he was a little bit sick or something like that,” Zverev said. “But he still played like he felt at his absolute best. That’s kind of all that matters.” The win all but seals Djokovic's semi-final berth and he only has a slim mathematical chance of not making it to the semis although very unlikely. The only scenario where Djokovic misses out is that if he loses his last match to Marin Cilic in straight sets and other results don't go his way. If John Isner were to beat Marin Cilic later today, Djokovic's passage to the semi-finals is confirmed.

Initially, the match was equally competitive with Zverev getting the first break point in the 9th game of the 1st set with the score level at 4 games apiece. Zverev never looked the same player after losing the first set surrendering Djokovic the break early on in the 2nd set. After Djokovic broke Zverev's serve to take a 3-1 lead in the second set, it was curtains for the German as he managed to win just one more point.

Djokovic who will finish the year as the oldest ever tennis player to top the ATP rankings at the year-end looks in sublime form as he seeks to equal Roger Federer's record tally of 6 ATP Finals triumphs.