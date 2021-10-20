Novak Djokovic probably still hasn't been vaccinated but if he has, he's going to have to tell us: Todd Woodbridge

Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic's continued silence over his vaccination status indicates the Serb is yet to be inoculated. According to Woodbridge, it is imperative for Djokovic to clear the air about his vaccination status as soon as possible should he wish to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

The 20-time Major champion has consistently maintained that he will not reveal whether he has been vaccinated. The Serb also recently stated that he was unsure of his participation at next year's Australian Open.

It is becoming increasingly likely that unvaccinated players will not be granted a visa to enter Australia as per comments made by their Immigration Minister and the Premier of the State of Victoria.

On the off chance that unvaccinated players will be granted a visa, they will probably be asked to undergo two weeks of quarantine, which Djokovic has acknowledged he is not keen to do.

Todd Woodbridge, on his part, believes Djokovic's refusal to comment on his vaccination status means he currently falls on the list of players who have not been jabbed.

"The fact that he (Novak Djokovic) says he's not going to tell us whether he's had it or not, probably means he still hasn't had the vaccination," Woodbridge told Radio 2GB's Wide World of Sports.

The health order passed by the State of Victoria requires athletes to get both jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than November 26.

Woodbridge stressed that Djokovic needs to get the vaccine at the earliest opportunity if he still hasn't. However, the Australian feels that if Djokovic has been vaccinated, then he needs to announce it to the world.

"That hourglass is ticking, and there's not a lot left, he's going to have to make that call one way or the other, and if he has it, he's going to have to tell us," Woodbridge added.

The Australian pointed out that being secretive about such a topic is not going to do the World No. 1 any favors.

"Holding it close to your chest isn't going to get the outcome solved for him," added Woodbridge.

"Novak Djokovic is waiting until the 11th hour to make that decision" - Todd Woodbridge

Todd Woodbridge believes Novak Djokovic is waiting for the situation to improve in Australia

According to Todd Woodbridge, things are currently very bleak for unvaccinated individuals with regards to their entry into Australia.

"It's becoming increasingly likely that if you don't have it, it's going to be very hard to get here," Todd Woodbridge said. "That's going to come down to what the governments say."

As such, the 22-time Grand Slam champion believes Djokovic is waiting to see if the restrictions are eased before deciding what to do on the vaccination front.

Also Read

Woodbridge reckons Djokovic is unlikely to want to miss his most successful Slam.

"Novak is waiting until the 11th hour to make that decision, I can't imagine him not wanting to be here, not wanting to play in what has been his most successful tournament," Woodbridge explained.

Edited by Arvind Sriram