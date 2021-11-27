Novak Djokovic receives alpine skis as a special gift at Davis Cup, says skiing is his "No. 1 sport next to tennis"

Novak Djokovic recorded his 35th Davis Cup singles win on Friday, setting a new record for most victories by a Serbian player since the team began competing in the competition in 1995.

Djokovic beat Dennis Novak, 6-3, 6-2.



After his straight-sets victory over Dennis Novak in Innsbruck, the World No. 1 received a special gift from SPURart, an Austrian sporting brand that builds customized skis and snowboards.

The gift was a pair of skis with a tennis racquet printed on top along with the logo of one of his sponsors, HEAD.

During the post-match press conference, Djokovic thanked SPURart for the present. The World No. 1 explained why skiing is so close to his heart, recalling the time he spent as a child skiing in the mountains of Serbia.

"I would like to thank SPURart for the skis they made for me with the logo. I am really impressed," said the 34-year-old Serb. "I have loved skiing since I was very young. My father, my uncle and my aunt were all professional racers. I spent a lot of time in the mountains in Serbia."

The World No. 1 added that skiing is still his favorite sport apart from tennis.

"Deep in my heart, skiing is probably still my number 1 sport next to tennis. I love the feeling in the mountains, I'm honored that the ski has a tennis symbol on it, the design is fantastic."

The Davis Cup's social media handles also posted a video of Djokovic trying on his new skis.

"It feels great to play for Serbia again" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Six

Novak Djokovic beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-2 to help Serbia seal victory in their tie against Austria. Earlier in the day, Dusan Lajovic managed to get the better of Gerald Melzer 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5.

Nikola Cacic and Filip Krajinovic helped Serbia seal a 3-0 whitewash by defeating Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald, 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in the doubles rubber.

Speaking after the match, Novak Djokovic said he enjoyed the feeling of representing his country once again. The 20-time Grand Slam champion declared that at the end of a grueling season, the prospect of pulling on the Serbian shirt gives him "extra motivation."

“It feels great to play for Serbia again," Djokovic said. "We are part of an individual sport, but I love to play for my country and I try to play when they need me. It has been a long year, but you always find extra motivation playing for your country.”

