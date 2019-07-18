Novak Djokovic's 10 most memorable Grand Slam match wins

Djokovic exults after a Wimbledon final for the ages against Federer

Novak Djokovic came good when it mattered most, saving two championship points on the Roger Federer serve to lift his 5th Wimbledon title in an epic final on Sunday.

In the process, the Serbian reinforced his reputation as one of the most ruthless players in fifth sets. With his 30th win in 40 matches that have gone the distance, Djokovic has drawn level with Federer (30-22) and Marin Cilic (30-17) for most fifth-set wins among active players.

But Djokovic's fifth-set win % of 75 is superior to both Federer's 57.7% and Cilic's 63.8% and is only eclipsed by two other active players: Tommy Robredo (17-5, 77.8%) and Kei Nishikori (23-7; 76.7%).

Djokovic's tally of 871 wins in the Open Era is the seventh highest in the all-time list and is bettered by only Federer (1222) and Rafael Nadal (956) among active players. Only Federer (102 titles, 20 Grand Slams) and Nadal (82 titles, 18 Grand Slams) have won more titles and Grand Slams than the Serbian (75 titles, 16 Grand Slams).

Djokovic deserves immense credit for emerging on the circuit at a time when Federer and Nadal were at their best, sweeping big titles like the Grand Slams and Masters 1000s with consummate ease.

With his first Wimbledon title in 2011 (beat Nadal in the final), the Serbian ended Federer and Nadal's seven-year duopoly at the top of the world rankings.

The Serb also began his 260th week (15 July 2019) at the top of the world rankings, which is the fifth-best of all-time. Only Federer (310 weeks), Pete Sampras (286 weeks), Ivan Lendl (270 weeks) and John McEnroe (268 weeks) have had longer reigns at the top.

Djokovic's victory over Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final was the fifth time he has emerged victorious in a Grand Slam after saving match points. It is also the third time he has done so against Federer (2010 US Open semis, 2011 US Open semis, 2019 Wimbledon final).

One of only three men to notch up 250 Grand Slam match wins (Federer-353, Nadal-265), Djokovic, with a tally of 277 wins, has had several milestone victories along the way.

Here is a list of the Serbian's ten most memorable victories in a Grand Slam.

#10 2008 Australian Open semifinals: Djokovic beats Federer 7-5 6-3 7-6(5)

Djokovic dethrones two-time defending champion Federer in the Australian Open semifinal

The Serbian announced himself on the Grand Slam stage at the 2007 US Open when he faced 11-time Major champion Federer in the final. Nerves caught up with the young Serbian, who squandered a 6-5 40-0 lead on serve to lose the first set, and eventually the match, in straight sets.

Four months later, though, there was to be no repeat of the same. Djokovic beat defending champion Federer in straight sets in the 2008 Australian Open semifinals. The victory was significant as it marked his first win in five attempts against either Federer or Nadal in a Grand Slam.

In the final, Djokovic conquered Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France to win his first Grand Slam title.

