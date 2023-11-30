Novak Djokovic's 5 best matches of 2023

Novak Djokovic's dominance continued in 2023. He swept three of the four Majors, with only the Wimbledon title slipping out of his grasp. He also captured a couple of Masters titles and won the ATP Finals for a record-breaking seventh time.

The Serb also demolished his competition time and time again as he went 17-5 against his fellow top 10 cohorts. While he was tested on a few occasions, he often made light work of his opponents.

It's hard to pick a few matches where Djokovic demonstrated his tactical acumen and outstanding gameplay. But there are a few standouts, so here are five of his best matches in 2023:

#5 - Novak Djokovic survives a spirited challenge from Sebastian Korda to win the Adelaide International 1

Djokovic's first tournament of 2023 was the Adelaide International 1. He was in top gear from the get-go as he made it to the final without losing a set. The Serb faced Korda in the title round.

Korda was up for the challenge and matched Djokovic shot for shot, and claimed the opening set. The American then held a championship point at 6-5 on his opponent's serve but failed to close out the proceedings.

That leeway was all Djokovic needed to turn the tables. He held serve to force a tie-break, which he won to take the second set. He amped up the intensity in the third set and defeated Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 to win his 92nd career title.

#4 - Novak Djokovic fights to the bitter end but comes up short against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Djokovic was the four-time defending champion at Wimbledon, so when he made it to the final this year, he was favored to retain his crown. His challenger, Alcaraz, was in great form and was on an 11-match winning streak, despite his relative inexperience on grass.

The Serb came out the gate swinging as he captured the first set in 34 minutes for the loss of just one game. He had a set point in the second set tiebreak but made an uncharacteristic error, which cost him the set.

While Alcaraz won the third set 6-1, he needed an hour to claim it as Djokovic fought hard on every single point. The 36-year-old steadied the ship by taking the fourth set to level the contest.

Djokovic had a break point early on in the fifth set, but couldn't make the most of it. Alcaraz then secured a break of serve and didn't look back after that. The Serb fought until the end, but his reign came to an end with a 6-1, 6-7 (6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss.

#3 - Novak Djokovic keeps Daniil Medvedev at bay to claim his 24th Major title

Two years ago, Djokovic was on the cusp of history. Having won all three Majors, he squared off against Medvedev in the US Open final for a chance to complete the coveted Calendar Year Grand Slam.

The weight of history and his own expectations proved to be too much for the Serb and he lost the encounter in straight sets. When he faced Medvedev in this year's US Open final, the stakes were high as usual.

Djokovic was vying to equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The 36-year-old wasn't to be denied this time as he played the match with unwavering focus to defeat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 and etch his name in the record books.

#2 - A red-hot Jannik Sinner snaps Novak Djokovic's 19-match unbeaten run

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic was unstoppable towards the end of the year. He won the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open and the Paris Masters. He arrived at the ATP Finals as the favorite to win the title.

Sinner was also in the midst of a purple patch and played some great tennis towards the end of the season. He was drawn into the same group as the Serb at the ATP Finals.

Sinner hadn't won a match against the World No. 1, but was full of confidence this time. With the home crowd firmly in his corner, the Italian took the lead as he bagged the first set.

Djokovic didn't twiddle his thumbs in the meantime, as he raised his level to walk away with the second set. He then rallied from a break down to take the match into a tie-break in the third set.

Sinner then accomplished what only a handful of players had done in the past - best the Serb in a deciding set tie-break. He won the match 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), despite his opponent playing at a high level as well.

However, Djokovic had the last laugh in the end. The two met in the final a few days later, with the Serb scoring a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 victory to win the title.

#1 - Novak Djokovic avenges his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in Cincinnati

Djokovic didn't have to wait too long to have another go at Alcaraz. The two faced off in another final just a month later, after their Wimbledon epic at the Cincinnati Masters.

The Serb went up a break to lead 4-2 in the first set, but Alcaraz stepped up his game to seize the opener. The Spaniard gave up his lead in the second set but found himself a point away from the title in the tie-break.

Djokovic then erased the championship point to take the set. The two were at each other's throats in the third set, with both players giving it their all. The Serb led by a break and had four match points, but Alcaraz bravely fended them off to force a tie-break.

Djokovic edged out Alcaraz in it to win the match 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4). The match has been lauded as the best this year, for the show put on by both players until the last ball was hit.

