Novak Djokovic's 5 best wins at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is better known for his hardcourt prowess but he has an impressive record on grass too. The world No. 1 has successfully interrupted Roger Federer's reign at Wimbledon, thwarting the record eight-time champion in three finals en route to winning five titles in the competition.

The Serbian, who is closing in on the all-time record for most Grand Slam titles, has scripted many an impressive win at Wimbledon. On that note, let's have a look at his five best triumphs at SW19.

#5 2014 Quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic beat Marin Cilic 6-1, 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2

Novak Djokovic exults after downing Marin Cilic at 2014 Wimbledon.

After dropping just one set en route to his fifth-straight Wimbledon quarterfinal, Novak Djokovic faced a formidable challenge in the last eight against Marin Cilic.

The top seed started strongly, taking the opener and losing just one game. But Cilic responded by taking the second set. With both players trading breaks in the third, a tiebreak ensued, which the Croat won 7-4 to take the all-important two-sets-to-one lead.

Far from being rattled, Djokovic began reading Cilic's booming serves more closely. He broke his opponent early in the fourth and engineered another break to force a decider. A deflated Cilic fought gamely, producing a clutch hold to avoid going down a double break. But that only delayed the inevitable, as Djokovic soon served out victory to reach the semifinals.

A relieved Djokovic said after the match:

“I just held my composure in those moments when the match was going his way, especially when he won the third set. I was frustrated with the fact that I hadn’t used the opportunities that were presented, and also the fact that I allowed him to come back into the match. He did start playing more offence but I thought that I allowed him to have the opportunity."

Djokovic went on to beat Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinal before downing Roger Federer in a five-set final to win his second Wimbledon title.

#4 2013 Semifinal: Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro 7-5, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3

Novak Djokovic downed Juan Martin Del Potro in a five-set epic to reach the 2013 Wimbledon final.

A year after losing to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon semifinals, Novak Djokovic ensured he made amends by downing Juan Martin del Potro in a five-set epic to reach his second final at the tournament.

The then-longest semifinal match at Wimbledon was full of bruising baseline rallies, as neither players backed down. It was Djokovic who made the first move in the 12th game of the opener as del Potro dropped his serve for the first time in the tournament.

The Argentine responded by breaking the Serbian's serve in the second, saving a few break points before serving out to restore parity as Center Court erupted. With the baseline exchanges getting more and more punishing, del Potro saved three set points in the third but couldn't prevent the Serbian from taking the set in a tiebreak.

The finish line appeared to be in sight for Djokovic when he broke for 4-3 in the fourth. But del Potro was not done yet as he saved three match points to take a gruelling tiebreak and force a fifth.

Djokovic made the decisive break in the eighth game of the final set before surviving a break point to serve out victory as a dazed Del Potro wondered what might have been.

Paying a rich tribute to Del Potro after the match, Djokovic said:

"It was one of the best matches I've been a part of. I could not separate us, apart from when I was 2-1 and a break up - and I dropped serve. That's why he's a Grand Slam champion. He came up with some top shots, credit to him."

Perhaps Djokovic's exertions in the semifinal took a toll, for he fell in straight sets to first-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray in the final.

