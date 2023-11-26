Novak Djokovic’s 5 most emotional moments in 2023 ft. daughter Tara and son Stefan

Novak Djokovic capped off the 2023 season on a disappointing note as Serbia bowed out of the Davis Cup with a loss 1-2 to Italy on Saturday, November 25, in Malaga Spain.

Miomir Kecmanovic gave Serbia the desired start as he downed Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the opener on Saturday. Jannik Sinner, however, came to the Italian side's rescue as he downed Djokovic in the second singles tie. Sinner then teamed up with Sonego to take down the World No. 1 and Kecmanovic in the doubles clash.

The 2023 season has otherwise been fruitful for Djokovic. He won a total of three Grand Slam titles as well as the Year-end championships. He also earned the year-end World No. 1 finish on the ATP circuit.

The 36-year-old has gone through a range of emotions this year. From the high of becoming the first tennis player in the Open Era to win 24 Grand Slam titles to missing out on an eighth Wimbledon title, the following is a list of most emotional moments of the Serb's 2023 season

#1 Novak Djokovic inconsolable after winning his 10th Australian Open title

2023 Australian Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open final to secure the 22nd Grand Slam trophy of his career. With the victory, he moved level with Steffi Graf and his arch-rival Rafael Nadal in the all-time Major winners' tally.

The Serb's win was especially memorable due to the fact that he was deported from Australia in 2022 for not abiding by their COVID-19 guidelines, given his unvaccinated status.

After his win in 2023, the Serb was overcome with emotions as he climbed up to the stands and embraced his family and team members. After hugging his mother Dijana and brother Djordje, he collapsed to the floor and was inconsolable as seen in the video below.

Courtesy: Australian Open TV (YouTube)

#2 Djokovic bursts into tears on seeing son Stefan during 2023 Wimbledon runner-up speech

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic his eighth Wimbledon title in July 2023. He defeated the Serb 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday, July 16.

The Serb kept his emotions in check during the trophy presentation until he saw his son Stefan cheering and clapping from the stands.

"It's nice to see my son still there, still smiling," he said before breaking down. "I love you, thank you for supporting me and I'll give you a big hug and we can all love each other."

Courtesy: Wimbledon (YouTube)

#3 Djokovic hugs his daughter Tara with tears in his eyes after winning 2023 US Open

2023 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday, September 10, and became the first tennis player to win 24 Major titles in the Open Era.

With the triumph, the 36-year-old equaled Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles. It was the Serb's fourth title at Flushing Meadows.

After the championship point went Djokovic's way, he sat on his knees in the middle of the Arthur Ashe Stadium sobbing before rushing to hug his daughter Tara in the stands.

Courtesy: US Open Tennis Championships (YouTube)

#4 Djokovic bawls after joining Serbia men's national basketball team in Belgrade following US Open triumph

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open - Day 14

Novak Djokovic joined Serbia national basketball team in Belgrade soon after winning the 2023 US Open in New York.

The basketball team had gathered in Belgrade on the Old Palace balcony in front of thousands to commemorate their runner-up finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. They finished second to Germany.

Djokovic made a surprise appearance at the gathering and was soon seen bawling on being applauded at length by the people gathered in front of him.

Courtesy: SPORTSNET (YouTube)

#5 Djokovic misty-eyed during press conference after Serbia's Davis Cup SF loss to Italy

Davis Cup Final - Italy v Serbia Semi-Final

Novak Djokovic was left misty-eyed as a result of Serbia's loss to Italy in the 2023 Davis Cup semifinals on Saturday, November 25, in Malaga, Spain.

Chasing a second title at the international tournament, the Serb failed to rise to the occasion on Saturday, losing a close singles match against Jannik Sinner before falling in their doubles tie as well.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was teary-eyed while fielding questions from the Serbian media at the post-match press conference.

Courtesy: DjokerNole Media (YouTube)

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis