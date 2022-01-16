Novak Djokovic loses court battle against deportation: Twitter reacts

Novak Djokovic is set to be deported from Australia after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa. The World No. 1 has announced that he does not intend to challenge the court's decision but was "extremely disappointed" with the ruling.
As things stand, the nine-time champion will not be given a chance to defend his crown at the Happy Slam. He has already been replaced by lucky loser Salvatore Caruso in the main draw.
Naturally, the news sent shockwaves through the tennis community on Twitter, with some celebrating and others seething with rage.
Alize Cornet, Nick Kyrgios, and Vasek Pospisil are some of the tennis players who voiced their support for the World No. 1. Relly Opelka reminded fans how Djokovic is, above all, a well-meaning individual.
Some fans took this opportune moment to make some hilarious memes on the subject.
Here are some of the most interesting responses -- good, bad, and ugly -- to the news of the Serb's impending deportation.
Reactions from Novak Djokovic's fellow tennis pros and coaches
Alize Cornet was one of the first players to voice their support for Novak Djokovic.
While admitting her lack of knowledge about the entire visa saga, Cornet pointed out how none of World No. 1's peers stood up for him despite all he has done for his colleagues.
Djokovic's good friend and PTPA colleague Vasek Pospisil argued that the Serb's deportation was a political conspiracy. The Canadian, however, misrepresented the facts in his tweet. Judge Kelly's ruling was entirely based on procedural fairness and not on the minutes of the case itself.
Nick Kyrgios also expressed his disappointment at the news of the Serb's deportation.
Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes the Australian Open stands to lose from this decision.
Daniel Vallverdu, another coach, believes that focus must now be entirely devoted to the tournament and other players following the closure of the saga.
World No. 161 Damir Dzumhur believes Djokovic of all people should not have been treated in such fashion given his generous nature.
When a fan pointed out that all the 20-time Major champion had to do to avoid this mess was to get vaccinated, Reilly Opelka responded with a heartwarming anecdote.
He revealed how he was one of the ball kids at a practice session at the 2008 Cincinnati Masters where Djokovic stayed back to sign everyone's ball.
Here are some of the hilarious responses to Novak Djokovic's deportation news
News of Novak Djokovic's impending deportation also saw several fans finding humor in the situation, with some subtly mocking the methods of the Serb's biggest fans.
One of the wittiest remarks on Twitter was by a fan below who made a clever wordplay on the word 'Serb.'
Djokovic's fans often have a habit of blaming Roger Federer for everything that goes wrong in the tennis world. One Twitter user took a sly dig at a Djokovic fan, referring to this habit.
Noted journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out how Djokovic has endured the craziest results at Slams ranging from his disqualification at the 2020 US Open to his deportation now.
Another user impersonated a chair umpire, cleverly highlighting how Djokovic has "no challenges remaining."
Another wondered if more mishaps like the 2020 US Open and 2022 Australian Open lie waiting for the Serb at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
One tennis fan posted a famous meme from the popular Netflix show '13 Reasons Why' to hilarious effect.
In another humoros tweet, one fan joked that the three Judges of the Federal Court who ruled against the nine-time champion looked like Stan Wawrinka. The Swiss has been one of the Serb's biggest obstacles at Slams.
One fan was quick to joke that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would be delighted with the latest news.
Novak Djokovic had his share of supporters and detractors on Twitter
Scores of fans and Australians rejoiced on Twitter when they heard that Novak Djokovic would be deported from the country. Piers Morgan was one of them, calling the Serb a "cheat" in one of his latest tweets.
Some fans highlighted how Tennis Australia Chief Craig Tiley should also be held responsible for this fiasco. Others pointed to the double standards in Novak Djokovic's fanbase.
And those fighting for the rights of refugees detained in Australia -- with whom the World No. 1 shared residence briefly -- lamented the fact that the other detainees have not been afforded the same luxuries as the tennis star.
The 34-year-old had several supporters too, who expressed their anger on Twitter. One of them called for the expulsion of Australian diplomats in Serbia.
Some resorted to sarcasm, highlighting how Novak Djokovic's deportation is unlikely to improve Australia's COVID situation.
One of them shed light on a rather interesting conspiracy theory, indicating how the Scott Morrison government might have had an ulterior motive behind deporting the Serb.
A reporter from Belgrade claimed that Novak Djokovic, who is well and alive, was being seen as a "martyr" back in Serbia.
One fan wittily remarked how the only way to defeat Novak Djokovic was "in court" and not "on court."
