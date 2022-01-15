Novak Djokovic's lawyers claim canceling Serb's visa would "prejudice Australia's economic interests and jeopardize viability of hosting future AOs"

Novak Djokovic's lawyers have submitted documents arguing against the World No. 1 visa cancelation. According to Stuart Fraser, a correspondent for The Times, Djokovic's lawyers feel that canceling the Serb's visa would be against Australia's "economic interests".

The World No. 1's visa was canceled for a second time by the Australian government on Friday. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in a statement that it was in the "public interest" to do so.

The matter will once again be decided in court, with a hearing set to take place on Sunday. The Serb's lawyers submitted evidence arguing against the visa cancelation on Saturday and Stuart Fraser provided a brief run-down of the information given by Nicholas Wood and co.

According to Fraser, Djokovic's legal team argued that if their client didn't get to play in Melbourne, it would "jeopardize the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open."

"One of Djokovic's arguments against the cancellation of his visa is that "Cancelling Mr Djokovic's visa would prejudice Australia's economic interests, and jeopardise the viability of Australia continuing to host the Australian Open," Fraser tweeted.

Wood had claimed during a decision hearing on Friday that Hawke wanted to deport the World No. 1 solely on the basis that his presence might "excite anti-vaccination sentiment" in the country.

The documents submitted as evidence back Wood's claim that the Immigration Minister felt Djokovic's presence in Australia would motivate "an increased number of people deciding not to receive a booster vaccine", which could severely stress the country's healthcare system.

The journalist also brought attention to an old quote from Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia. Tiley had expressed in no uncertain terms in December that if Djokovic made the trip to Melbourne for the first Major of the year, he would either be fully vaccinated or granted a valid medical exemption.

"If Novak Djokovic shows up at the Australian Open, he'll either be vaccinated or he'll have a medical exemption," Tiley had said then.

The Serb, however, has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and his medical exemption has come under the scanner.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open participation to be decided on Sunday

If the Serb does not have his visa reinstated during Sunday's hearing, he will not be allowed to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open. He will also miss out on the opportunity to take the lead in the Grand Slam race for the first time in his career.

He is currently scheduled to face countryman Miomir Kecmanovic in his opener on Monday.

The World No. 1 is the most successful player in the history of the Australian Open, having won the title on nine occasions.

