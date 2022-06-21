Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Hurlingham Classic 2022, 1st match 

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be entering Wimbledon on the back of a disappointing campaign at the French Open, outfoxed by his arch rival Rafael Nadal 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals. The Serb has not played any matches since and will be looking to prepare for the grasscourt Major by participating in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, an exhibition event that's held at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Djokovic is set to play two matches at the event, with his first being against World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian has looked in decent form this season and will be coming off a semifinal run at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championship and a quarterfinal exit at the Halle Open.

Auger-Aliassime and the Pole matched each other's shots throughout the contest, which lasted for an hour and 48 minutes. The 21-year old couldn't hold his nerve in the closing stages of both sets and lost two gruelling tie-breaks 7-6(2), 7-6(4) to hand Hurkacz the win.

Auger-Aliassime has a 74 percent success ratio on grass and will present a good test for the five-time Wimbledon champion.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing ?

The World No. 3 will play in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club. The exhibition tournament will also feature some other big names like Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Djokovic will take on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match at the Hurlingham classic.

Auger-Aliassime has won 30 out of 45 matches so far this season. He was instrumental in Canada's victory in the ATP cup and also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. He won his first ATP title by outwitting Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Rotterdam Open. The 21-year-old also made the last eight at the Barcelona Open, Madrid Open and Rome Masters during the claycourt season.

He has already played two tournaments on grass this season and has been in decent form leading up to the Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

The match between Djokovic and Auger-Aliassime will be played on 22 June 2022 on Wednesday.

Match Timings: Approx 2:30 pm GMT / 8:30 pm IST , 9:30 am ET

Date: 22 June 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime streaming details

Viewers around the globe can catch all the action on the TENNISONE app. It will also be streamed live on the TENNISONE Facebook page.

