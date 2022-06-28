Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 2

Defending champion Novak Djokovic began his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title with a hard-fought win over Soon Woo Kwon in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Serb struggled with the Korean's attacking prowess in the second set but managed to come through the match in four sets.

With the first-round win, the Serb became the only player, male or female, to register 80 match-wins in all four Majors and the second player behind Roger Federer to play 90 matches in all four Slams.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing ?

The World No. 1 will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club. This will be his second competitive match on grasscourt this season.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against ?

Djokovic will square off against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round at the All England Club.

The Australian kicked off his Wimbledon campaign with an emphatic straight-sets victory over Kamil Majchrzak, winning his first match at SW19 and moving to the second round. Kokkinakis is yet to get past the second round of a Slam since 2015.

Kokkinakis has been in decent touch this season with a success ratio of 60 percent and a title-winning campaign at the Adeliade International 2. The former World No. 69 also won the men's doubles trophy at the Australian Open with Nick Kyrgios earlier this year.

After a first-round exit at the French Open, the 26-year-old kicked off his grasscourt season at the Surbiton Challenger in London. His stint didn't last too long as he failed to get over the line against Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in the first round.

However, he has registered some big wins this year, defeating the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Marin Cilic and John Isner. With a first win on grass under his belt, Kokkinakis will be looking at the positives to help him get through to the second round.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match schedule

The second-round clash between Novak Djokovic and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be the first match on Centre Court on Wednesday, June 29.

Match Timing: Approx. 1:30 pm local time / 9:30 am ET / 7:00 pm IST

Date: June 29, 2022.

Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Djokovic take on Kokkinakis live on their respective channels and sites :-

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

