Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Australian Open 2023, Round 4

Novak Djokovic will take on Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open on Monday (January 23).

The Serbian has shown no signs of breaking his rich vein of form in the last few months. He is now on a 13-match win streak and is marching formidably towards a record-extending tenth Australian Open title.

He entered the hardcourt Major on the back of a title-winning run at the Adelaide International 1. The fourth seed defeated the likes of Roberto Carballes Baena, Enzo Couacaud and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the fourth round, where he outclassed the Bulgarian Dimitrov in straight sets 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam. He last captured the trophy in 2021 and will be aiming for his 10th title at the hardcourt Major.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Alex de Minaur in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will square off against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

De Minaur has been in decent form in the last few months. He entered Australia on the back of a semifinal finish at the 2022 Stockholm Open, a third-round appearance at the Paris Masters and a runner-up finish at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals.

The World No. 24 represented Australia at the 2023 United Cup and scored an impressive comeback win against Rafael Nadal in the round-robin stage. While it wasn't enough for their contingent to qualify for the playoffs, De Minaur has continued to build momentum at the 2023 Australian Open.

He's on a four-match win streak and has defeated the likes of Yu Hsiou Hsu, Adrian Mannarino and Benjamin Bonzi en route to the fourth round.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

Djokovic is scheduled to play the first match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena, with the match not starting before 7:00 pm local time.

Date: January 23, 2023 (Aus/UK/India), January 22, 2023 (US/Canada).

Match Timing: Not before 7:00 pm AEDT, 1.30 IST, 8:00 pm GMT and 3:00 pm ET.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada.

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia.

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa.

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa.

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China.

Eurosport - Europe.

WOWOW - Japan.

ESPN International - Latin, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv - India.

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

