Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023, R4

Second seed Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of scripting more history at Wimbledon.

At Roland Garros this year, he won his third title to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. After navigating three rounds at Wimbledon, the Serb is four wins away from joining Bjorn Borg (1976-80) and Roger Federer (2003-07) as the only male players in the Open Era to do a five-peat at SW19.

On Friday, July 7, Djokovic beat his long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, reeling off the final four points to win 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) and beat the Centre Court curfew of 11 pm by 15 minutes.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he's looking to complete an elusive five-peat and join Margaret Court (24) as the all-time Grand Slam singles title leader.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Novak Djokovic takes on 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz as he looks to reach his sixth straight Wimbledon quarterfinal. The Serb is riding an impressive 31-match win streak - having not lost at SW19 since going down to Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old has a commanding 5-0 head-to-head lead over Hurkacz, including winning their lone grasscourt clash in the Wimbledon third round four years ago.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 fourth-round matchup between Djokovic and Hurkacz will be played on Sunday.

Date: July 9, 2023

Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz streaming details

Viewers in the following countries can catch live action from Wimbledon live on the following channels and websites:

United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC

Africa - Canal Plus International

Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat

Australia - Nine Network

Belgium - Eurosport

Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo

Canada - TSN & RDS (French)

China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)

Croatia - SportKlub

Czech Republic - Eurosport

Denmark - DR

France - beIN Sports France

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - Nova

India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia

Japan - WOWOW & NHK

Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports

Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America

Middle East - beIN Sports MENA

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Norway - Eurosport

Poland - Polsat

Serbia - RTS & SportKlub

Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +

Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)

United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes