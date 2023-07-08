Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023, R4

Second seed Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of scripting more history at Wimbledon.
At Roland Garros this year, he won his third title to become the first male player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. After navigating three rounds at Wimbledon, the Serb is four wins away from joining Bjorn Borg (1976-80) and Roger Federer (2003-07) as the only male players in the Open Era to do a five-peat at SW19.
On Friday, July 7, Djokovic beat his long-time rival Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, reeling off the final four points to win 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(5) and beat the Centre Court curfew of 11 pm by 15 minutes.
Where is Novak Djokovic playing?
Djokovic is competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he's looking to complete an elusive five-peat and join Margaret Court (24) as the all-time Grand Slam singles title leader.
Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?
Novak Djokovic takes on 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz as he looks to reach his sixth straight Wimbledon quarterfinal. The Serb is riding an impressive 31-match win streak - having not lost at SW19 since going down to Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals.
The 36-year-old has a commanding 5-0 head-to-head lead over Hurkacz, including winning their lone grasscourt clash in the Wimbledon third round four years ago.
Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match schedule
The Wimbledon 2023 fourth-round matchup between Djokovic and Hurkacz will be played on Sunday.
Date: July 9, 2023
Match timing: Will be updated when the order of play is announced for the day
