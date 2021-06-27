Novak Djokovic's screams meant he felt he was in danger, they are a "source of pride" for me: Matteo Berrettini on his RG QF loss to the Serb

Matteo Berrettini recently gave his thoughts on his Roland Garros quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic earlier this month. The Italian gave the top-ranked Serb a real scare before succumbing to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 defeat.

The match began with 5,000 spectators present but finished in front of empty stands due to the 11 pm local curfew in Paris.

Speaking to El Messaggaro ahead of his Wimbledon campaign, Berrettini said he was "sorry" to see the fans leave during the fourth set as they had given him the energy to keep fighting.

"When they stopped to let the spectators go out at 11pm, I was especially sorry, because there was a superb atmosphere, it pushed me to continue the battle," Berrettini said. "Then everything was different. And I said to myself, it's not the same game anymore."

After dropping the third set in a tiebreak, Djokovic regained his composure in the fourth to seal the win, before erupting into a boisterous celebration.

Berrettini said the nature of Djokovic's celebrations showed just how threatened the Serb felt on the night. The Italian also admitted that running Djokovic so close made him proud.

"I don't think about it anymore," he said. "I'm just trying to remember the screams of Novak Djokovic at the end of the match because that means that he really felt in danger, it is a source of pride.”

"The change in treatment was completely insane" - Berrettini on curfew being waived for Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic semi-final

Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in an epic semifinal that lasted over four hours. The Serb won a thrilling third-set in a tiebreak and with the curfew just minutes away, fans were expected to be asked to leave the stadium before the start of the fourth set.

But authorities announced that fans would be able to remain in the stands throughout the duration of the contest due to the "completely exceptional nature of the circumstances."

Berrettini said the treatment given to Djokovic and Nadal was "insane" and that the decision to waive the curfew made him "really angry."

"Suddenly, when I saw that people, despite the curfew which was still in force, were able to stay until the end of the duel between Nadal and Djokovic, I can tell you that I was really angry," Berrettini said. "This change in treatment was completely insane."

Berrettini has had a great season thus far, winning two ATP titles on clay and grass. He will now look to make a deep run at Wimbledon, where he made the fourth round in 2019.

The Italian opens his campaign against Guido Pella on Tuesday.

