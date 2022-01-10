Novak Djokovic's visa cancellation still under consideration by Australia's Immigration Minister: Reports

According to recent reports, Novak Djokovic's visa is still at risk of being canceled by Alex Hawke, Australia's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs.

The Serb might have won his court trial, but that does not automatically mean he is going to play at the 2022 Australian Open.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney Statement from a spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he's still considering a decision and the process is ongoing. Statement from a spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he's still considering a decision and the process is ongoing.

Karen Sweeney, a court reporter for the Australian Associated Press (AAP) in Melbourne, took to Twitter to announce that Alex Hawke is still deliberating on whether he should cancel the World No. 1's visa or not.

"Statement from a spokesman for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke says he's still considering a decision and the process is ongoing," Sweeney said.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney Also, some clarification around the four hour timeline I've seen reported. That only applies if Djokovic is re-interviewed by immiration authorities. That hasn't happened. There's no four-hour limit on a decision. Also, some clarification around the four hour timeline I've seen reported. That only applies if Djokovic is re-interviewed by immiration authorities. That hasn't happened. There's no four-hour limit on a decision.

Sweeney had previously reported that the decision had a four-hour deadline, but she was quick to correct that it was not the case anymore. The four-hour window would have come into play only if immigration authorities had re-interviewed the Serb, which they have not.

As a result, Alex Hawke is not time-bound to decide the 34-year-old's fate in regards to his deportation from Australia.

"The four-hour timeline only applies if Djokovic is re-interviewed by immigration authorities. That hasn't happened," Sweeney said. "There's no four-hour limit on a decision."

Novak Djokovic is allowed to travel in Victoria until Alex Hawke reaches a decision

The Australian goverment's hands are tied until Alex Hawke has his say

Karen Sweeney also dispelled rumors that Novak Djokovic has been or could be arrested. Sweeney elaborated that the uniformed officers seen around the World No. 1's current location are not police officers but rather Australian Border Force personnel.

Karen Sweeney @karenlsweeney Just clearing up too reports that Djokovic has or will be "arrested" by the Australian Federal Police - it has nothing to do with them. It's an Australian Border Force matter and they detain, they don't arrest. Also no movement there until there's a decision by Alex Hawke. Just clearing up too reports that Djokovic has or will be "arrested" by the Australian Federal Police - it has nothing to do with them. It's an Australian Border Force matter and they detain, they don't arrest. Also no movement there until there's a decision by Alex Hawke.

Sweeney said the Australian Border Force has jurisdiction only to detain individuals and does not have the power to arrest anyone. She further added that any attempts towards arresting the 20-time Grand Slam champion cannot be made by the authorities until Minister Alex Hawke has his final say on the matter.

"Just clearing up reports that Djokovic has or will be "arrested" by the Australian Federal Police - it has nothing to do with them. It's an Australian Border Force matter and they detain, they don't arrest," Sweeney said. "Also no movement there until there's a decision by Alex Hawke."

Until then, Djokovic is free to leave his detention location in Melbourne and stay wherever he pleases in the state of Victoria. Alex Hawke is expected to announce his decision as early as tomorrow.

On the off-chance that it goes against the Serb, he will be allowed to appeal the order again. But with the Immigration Minister's powers being very broad and discretionary, a second favorable decision for the Serb is unlikely.

