Novak Djokovic says being called the GOAT by Pete Sampras "means the world" to him

Novak Djokovic has described hearing his idol Pete Sampras label him as the greatest player of all time as "extremely satisfying." The World No. 1 also reiterated he is always motivated to make history as he chases a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title at the 2021 event in Turin.

During his run to the title at the Rolex Paris Masters earlier this month, Djokovic secured a record-breaking seventh year-end No. 1 finish. This saw the Serb surpass Sampras' tally of six seasons at the top of the ATP rankings.

In a recent interview with Greg Garber for ATPTour.com, Sampras conveyed his belief that Djokovic's achievements over the last 10 years are "a clear sign that he is the greatest of all time."

Speaking to reporters after his win over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals, Djokovic expressed his delight at hearing the legendary American's opinion on the GOAT debate. The 34-year-old also stressed the respect he has for Sampras and how the 14-time Major champion's achievements influenced him to want to become a tennis great.

"(On hearing Sampras' comments) This means the world to me, especially as it is coming from someone who is a role model," Djokovic said. "He was the one when he played his first Wimbledon final, it was my first image of tennis."

"He made me dream to become a champion like him and hold the Wimbledon trophy and become World No. 1," Djokovic continued. "He is one of the best players of all time in our sport and for something like that to come out of his mouth is extremely satisfying for me to hear.”

"There is always motivation for history" - Novak Djokovic as he chases Roger Federer's ATP Finals record

Novak Djokovic during his win over Cameron Norrie at the 2021 Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic has revealed chasing history has always been a motivating factor for him as he seeks to tie Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals crowns. The World No. 1 faces Alexander Zverev later tonight in the semifinals in Turin.

“There is always motivation for history, but I am just focusing on tomorrow’s match,” Djokovic said. “It is going to be a big challenge. Sascha is one of the best servers in the game. He has been playing really good tennis and had one of the best seasons in his career. [He has] just played at a very high level throughout the year."

“Indoors, [he is] definitely top two or three players we have," Djokovic added. "With the big serve, he is equally as good offensively and defensively. It is going to be a battle, but I am ready for it. We all want to finish the year in the best possible way.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Djokovic topped the Green Group at the year-ending championships with a 3-0 record after dismantling Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram