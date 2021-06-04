Novak Djokovic says he's "pleased" with his level at RG, reveals over 75% of men's singles & doubles players had signed up for PTPA

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was in sublime form on Thursday, beating Pablo Cuevas in straight sets to book his place in the third round at Roland Garros.

Djokovic never took his foot off the gas and struck 31 winners in what was the Serb's best performance in Paris this year.

Speaking to the media after the match, Novak Djokovic said he was happy with the level he has showcased in the tournament thus far. The Serb also said Cuevas was a tough customer given his claycourt pedigree.

"I am pleased with my performance in the first two rounds," Djokovic said. "Cuevas is tough to handle in these conditions, bouncy, he is a clay-court specialist. Hopefully, I can go deep in the tournament, I am feeling well."

Djokovic said the conditions in Paris were different than in previous years and highlighted how the balls being used in the tournament are "bouncy" in warmer weather.

"These Wilson balls are bouncy, especially in the hotter conditions, you have to adjust that and to try to serve well," Novak Djokovic said. "The court I was practicing at was also a bit slippery."

Businessmen in the US have helped create structure and foundation of PTPA: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was previously asked to shed some light on the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), a new association independent of the ATP that the Serb launched in a bid to safeguard the interests of its players.

Novak Djokovic remarked that the outfit had roped in over 75% of the top 500 singles players and top 150 doubles players on the men's side. The Serb also asserted that the PTPA was intent on getting female players involved as well.

"We have over 75% of them that are supporting us that have signed the document and agreed to be part of PTPA," Novak Djokovic said. "We did reach out to all the players in the top 500, top 350 singles, top 150 doubles on the men's side, and we also are reaching out to the female tennis players. Things are going a little bit slower with the women's side."

Djokovic said the PTPA has attracted several "wealthy and influential people" who have pledged their support to the organization.

"We have a couple of very wealthy and influential people, successful people in business that are tennis fans that are from USA and that are behind us, supporting us financially, and also with their advice and consultations. They are participating in every conference call that we have."

"They are helping us create the structure and the foundation of PTPA that will be exactly what we imagine it to be, the association that will represent the player's rights as best as possible."

